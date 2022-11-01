'Little People, Big World': Zach and Tori Roloff Show Off Kids' Adorable Halloween Costumes

Little People, Big World stars Zach Roloff and Tori Roloff celebrated Halloween in style. Last week, the couple shared a series of adorable photos of their children in costumes for the holiday, instantly overwhelming fans with cuteness. Zach and Tori are parents to Jackson, 5, Lilah Ray, 2, and Josiah Luke, who was born on April 30.

Josiah's first Halloween costume was a baby chick emerging from an egg. Lilah was dressed as a dalmatian, complete with a black-spotted white dress. Jackson was dressed as a firefighter, even donning a helmet. Tori's last picture showed Josiah crying in Jackson's arms. "[Pottery Barn Kids] has killed the costume party again," Tori wrote.

The costumes earned plenty of acclaim from Tori's followers. "No freakin' way," Audrey Roloff, the wife of Zach's brother Jeremy Roloff, wrote. "I love the last photo. Jackson is just used to having a newborn around he isn't even phased lol," one fan commented. "The last picture is hysterical...your babies are adorable... have fun," another wrote.

The Halloween fun comes as a tense season of LPBW airs on TLC. This season has been dominated by the feud between Zach and his father, Matt Roloff, that began after Matt announced plans to sell part of the Roloff Farms land. During an Oct. 26 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matt said he was optimistic that their relationship is back on the "right path."

"We've had some setbacks in recent years," Matt told ET. "We've shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we're definitely working." Matt added that he talks to his son on a daily basis. "It's not easy, but it's going in the right direction. We don't have big expectations," he said.

Zach has a different view of his relationship with Matt. "It's still pretty tough, yeah, it's a tough situation," he told ET. "I think a lot has happened. It's gonna take a long time. I don't think [the] responsibility has been taken, but, again, we're just raising our family."

The land sale was a major disappointment for Matt. He ultimately decided to take the property off the market and is instead preparing to offer it for short-term rentals, similar to an Airbnb. "One of these companies entered into serious negotiations with me and after having many meetings and conversations (and spreadsheets haha) I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with [iTrip.net Vacation Rentals] and open the [Roloff Farms] to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home," Matt wrote on Oct. 22.