'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Makes Husband Zach Feel Her Pregnancy Pain Through 'Empathy Workout' in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tori Roloff wants to give husband Zach Roloff a tiny taste of the "pain" of pregnancy. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of Little People, Big World, Tori springs the "empathy workout" on an unsuspecting Zach to replicate how she's been feeling throughout her pregnancy with their third child.

The couple's personal trainer David was all-in when it comes to adding "a little bit of a twist" to Zach's workout, with that twist being a full watermelon that's fastened to his belly. "This is gonna be called the empathy workout," David tells a nervous Zach as Tori giggles. "You'll have a little empathy for your wife and what it's like for her to work out."

"I'm gonna break my back," Zach says apprehensively, as Tori answers, "I know you are, that's the point." Tori reveals to the camera later that she had been toying with the idea of making Zach wear a watermelon around since her first pregnancy with son Jackson, now 5, but that it's become even more appealing after the birth of their second child, 2-year-old daughter Lilah, and through her pregnancy with son Josiah, who would go on to be born on April 30, 2022.

David was totally on board, and it's clear the trainer is enjoying making Zach take on his box jumps with the added weight to his belly. "It's in the way," Zach complains as he moves into ab work, as Tori gleefully asks if it's "crushing [his] spine." In a separate interview, Tori explains that Zach "does not understand whatsoever what I go through for nine months" with her pregnancies.

While Zach tries to brush it off as "the specialness of women and what they can do," Tori points out that it's "actually the curse of women if you've read the Bible," referring to the story of Adam and Eve, before adding to her husband, "But thank you." When it comes to how intense pregnancy is, Tori jokes, "If Zach had to be the one who went through pregnancy, we'd have one kid." Zach chimes in, "No kids, there would be no kids," as Tori agrees, "That pain during pregnancy is miserable. You would be dead. You would be like, 'Ugh, I can't do anything.'" Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC