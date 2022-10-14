'Little People, Big World': Why Zach and Tori Roloff Are Skipping Pumpkin Season

The trailer for the upcoming Little People, Big World season premiere explains why Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori Roloff, will skip Pumpkin Season at Roloff Farms. Zach and his father, Matt Roloff, have been at odds ever since Matt decided to sell part of the farm for $4 million in May. Matt claimed Zach and Zach's brother Jeremy Roloff were unwilling to buy the land, calling his sons out publicly on Instagram. Zach called his father's comments "extremely misguided and false."

"I feel like it's going to be a hostile environment," Zach told his mother, Amy Roloff, and her husband, Chris Marek, in the new trailer. Tori also told the camera that the farm is "not a place of joy" for her anymore. Meanwhile, Matt appears to blame Zach and Tori for the family drama. He said they have "really isolated" themselves from him and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

In another scene, Zach told Matt he does not want Chandler to meet his newborn son Josiah. "They still think they did nothing wrong," Zach told the camera. Chandler said it was "painful" that the situation was still ongoing. Chandler is waiting for an "olive branch," but it is not coming, Tori said. Later, Matt told the camera he was ready to go in a "completely new direction" with the farm. Audiences will just have to see what that "new direction" is when LPBW Season 24 debuts on TLC on Nov. 1 at 9 p.m. ET.

The feud between Matt and Zach began in May when Matt suddenly decided to sell a part of Roloff Farms. On May 15, Matt published a statement on Instagram expressing disappointment that Zach or Jeremy did not buy the property. His "dream" to keep the farm in the family was "just not meant to be," he wrote.

In a complete shock to fans, Zach called his father out in public. He called the post "extremely misguided and false" in a now-deleted response to the Instagram post. Zach also accused his father of "manipulating the narrative" before the new episodes air.

"Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others," Zach wrote. "Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulating the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

In another twist to the situation, both Zach and Jeremy recently moved to new properties. In June, Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff announced they found their own farm in Oregon after a two-year search. In October 2021, Zach and Tori moved into a new home in Washington State, not far from Portland, Oregon.