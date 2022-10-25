'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Announces Change of Plans for Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World fans now have the chance to stay on Roloff Farms. After initially listing the Roloff family's famous "big house" for sale back in May, Matt Roloff has had a change of heart. The TLC star announced Sunday that after some consideration, the Roloff Farms property is off the market, and the "big house" will open as an Airbnb-style travel destination.

Reflecting on the past several months since the 16 acres of land and 5,373-square-foot farmhouse was put on the market, Roloff explained in the Sunday post that he "knew large deals like that take a much longer time (i.e. 6-12 months) to complete with no guarantees." What he didn't expect, however, was how many new business partners and networking connections I would make in the process." Roloff went on to explain that he talked with "several interested parties talked about many different business ventures," and he eventually entered into "serious negotiations" with one of those parties. Roloff shared, "I have decided to pull the small farm off the open market and partner with [iTrip.net Vacation Rentals] and open the [Roloff Farms] to everyone and anyone who wants to spend a few nights in the Roloff family home."

At this time, details for the Roloff Farms vacation rental are still being worked out. The Little People, Big World star told fans, "fees will be determined by demand and seasons" and "more information will be forthcoming soon." He added, "needless to say we are scrambling hard behind the scenes (plus running the busy Pumpkin patch) to convert (re-furnish) the home to be ready for its firsts guests." Roloff even hinted that opening the property as a vacation rental could spur a Roloff reunion.

"We realize this [staycation] style homes aren't for everyone but it's my hope many families will be able to pull together and have family reunions in this home," he wrote. "Who knows maybe even our family will reunite one weekend at the old house.. at this point ... we are not live yet but working feaverously to get it ready before year end."

The major update comes months after news first broke that Roloff listed a portion of Roloff Farms for sale. The portion of land, which included the family's infamous "big house," was put up for sale for $4 million. The decision to list the property led to some conflict, though, mainly between Roloff and his son Zach Roloff, who in May hit out at his father's "extremely misguiding" claims that he and his twin brother, Jeremy, "decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale" and had "moved on to other interests and investments." While Zach accused his father of attempting to "manipulate" the narrative, the two seemed to have worked through their differences, even reuniting the following month.