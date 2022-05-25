'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff Sets Record Straight on Feud With Dad Matt

✖

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff explained his recent feud with his father Matt Roloff, noting that there are "hurt feelings" after Matt's decision to sell off part of Roloff Farms. Earlier this month, Matt announced plans to sell 16 acres of the 109-acre pumpkin farm for $4 million. He later said he would retire and was disappointed that his sons showed no interest in buying the property. Zach disputed his father's version of events, and he is still not happy with how his father is going about the sale.

"Babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together," Zach told Entertainment Tonight, referring to his son Jackson's birthday last weekend. "A lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We're not innocent in all this either. But, it is what it is. It's not our call. The whole family built the equity of that place and built it to what it is. But it's not any of our calls but my dad's. That's his call, which is fine. I wish it maybe was played out a little bit more honest leading up to it. I have my own family to focus on."

People often ask Zach if he is "sad," but he is not. "I'm like, 'OK, I'm a dad with three kids, and a husband. I'm not crying over my childhood house being sold,'" Zach told ET. "I do wish if it was going to get sold, it was done in a better way, but it wasn't, which is fine."

The latest off-screen Roloff family drama began on May 12 when Matt and listing agent Juli Martin told the Wall Street Journal they were selling 16 acres of Roloff Farms for $4 million. The land will include the home where Matt and his ex-wife Amy Roloff raised their children. A few days later, Matt took to Instagram where he suggested one reason he is publicizing the sale is that his twin sons Zach and Jeremy, both 31, are not interested in the farm.

"My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale," Matt wrote. "Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments.... and even tho a substantial family discount and a 'gift of equity' was offered by both Amy and I....(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) ..they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time." With that in mind, Matt decided it was time to "take steps toward my retirement goals."

Before Matt locked the post from comments, Zach publicly disputed his father, calling Matt's comments "extremely misguided and false." He accused Matt of "manipulating the narrative" before the new season of LPBW airs. "This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain," Zach's comment read in part.

It appeared that the father and son put aside their feud, at least temporarily, last weekend. On Saturday, Matt was seen in a video Zach's wife Tori Roloff shared from their son Jackson's fifth birthday party. Although Jackson's birthday is May 12, Zach and Tori delayed the party after their son Josiah was born on April 30. The couple is also parents to daughter Lilah Ray, 2.

"We've moved on and now we're up here and we're excited too," Zach told ET, referring to their new home. "Jackson starts kindergarten next year, full-time. Lilah, she's getting potty trained and she's talking more and becoming a girl with her own personality. And then now we have Josiah here. So, Tori and me are just focused on our kids and, yeah, what we want to do for the next decade of our life."