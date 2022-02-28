‘Little People, Big World’: Latest Update on Roloff Family Farm’s Ownership in Wake of Jeremy’s Failed Buyout

The latest drama between the stars of Little People, Big World concerns the family’s farm. According to The Sun, Matt Roloff’s twin sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff have both expressed an interest in purchasing Roloff Farms from their father. However, the latest update on the farm showcases that Matt still holds the reins over the property.

The publication reported that Matt currently owns Roloff Farms, which is located in Helvetia, Oregon. Over the years, there has been speculation that one of Matt’s sons would purchase the farm from him. But, as of January 2022, that has not happened yet. The Sun obtained Roloff Farms’ annual business report, which was filed on Jan. 11 of this year. The business report lists Matt as the President and Secretary of Roloff Farms. Neither of his sons’ names were listed on the document.

Little People, Big World fans might recall that Amy Roloff, Matt’s ex-wife, was formerly listed as the Secretary of the property. She subsequently sold parcels of the farm that were in her name back to Matt. Even though her name isn’t officially on the property, Amy does have a close connection with Roloff Farms. She even wed her husband, Chris Marek, on the property.

Jeremy, in particular, has shared his interest in purchasing the farm. Back in 2019, he revealed that a trip to YL Mona farm sparked his interest in purchasing Roloff Farms. Although, he did note that it would be an “expensive” endeavor. Jeremy explained, “It was an absolutely beautiful property and got my brain firing on all cylinders with ideas and dreams for (hopefully) Roloff farms.” He continued, “Growing up on a farm the passion for land has never left me. Auj and I have been working very hard to be able to acquire one someday and visiting the Mona farm was a big encouragement in our efforts.”

Matt did share an update about the status of Roloff Farms in May 2021. When a fan asked him whether Jeremy bought the farm, Matt replied, “No, not yet. No, we haven’t settled what we’re going to do with the farm. It’s all being discussed actively.” Jeremy’s wife, Audrey Roloff, subsequently commented on the situation on social media. Around the same time that Matt shared his statement, Audrey wrote that not purchasing Roloff Farms was the “death of a dream.”