'Little People, Big World': Zach Roloff Slams Dad Matt's 'Extremely Misguiding' Retirement Post

✖

Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff is speaking out against his father. After Matt Roloff addressed the sale of Roloff Farms in a Sunday Instagram post, in part explaining that he was forced to list 16 acres of the 109-acre property after his twin sons decided not to purchase, Roloff took to the comments section to slam his father's "extremely misguiding" claims.

In Matt's initial post, he explained that although his "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come," those plans ultimately did not work out. Matt explained that his sons, Zach and Jeremy, "decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale." He continued by writing that his sons and their families "moved on to other interests and investments," and even a "substantial family discount and a 'gift of equity'" was not enough to spark their interest in a potential purchase. According to Zach, however, his father's claims were not entirely true, with Roloff accusing his father of attempting to "manipulate" the narrative.

"This post is extremely misguided and false," Roloff wrote in a since-deleted commented. "My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out. Once again like he has for most of his life not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fan base to make himself come out okay. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

Matt has not addressed his son's remarks, and Roloff has not offered further comment. The father and son have had a contentious relationship surrounding the sale of Roloff Farms, as evidenced in a recent preview clip for the TLC series. In the clip, Matt alleged his son "came in real hot," but he "didn't come in to negotiate. He came in to demand." Roloff, meanwhile, told cameras that his father was "looking for a situation that he can control. You're not dictating the terms here. You've dictated too much for too long." Ultimately, negotiations between the two regarding sale of the land "quickly fell apart."

Although Matt was once co-owner of the farm, he has acted as sole owner of the property since 2019 when he bought out ex-wife Amy Roloff's portion of the property following their 2016 divorce. Earlier this month, he listed 16 acres of the property for sale with a $4 million asking price.