‘Little People, Big World’ Family Grapples With Future of Roloff Farms

The fate of Roloff Farms hangs in limbo after a tense episode of Little People, Big World Tuesday.

As both Amy and Matt Roloff have moved on with significant others following their divorce, finalized in 2016, what to do about the farm they jointly own has been the big question on the table.

“I don’t know what the future of the farm really holds,” Amy told the cameras during Tuesday’s episode. “It’d be great to see the grandkids play here when they’re five years old, but in the back of my mind, I also know it’s a challenge sometimes with Matt and I living on the farm together, being divorced and everything.”

Matt echoed her conflicted sentiment, saying, “Part of me just wants to sell the farm, liquidate it, and move on.”

But sons Jeremy and Zach Roloff weren’t so sure they wanted the family farm to fall by the wayside.

“I prefer for there to be a Roloff legacy and not just see it disintegrate before our eyes,” Jeremy said, to which Zach added, “The farm is such an amazing thing that my parents built here, it would be sad to not see it go onto a second generation, then a third generation.”

Matt’s biggest issue was the fact that due to the terms of the divorce, Amy was still living in the family house, while he was relegated to the double-wide trailer not built for a little person’s needs.

Amy, however, wanted to stay in the home in which she raised her family, and balked at the idea of moving in with boyfriend Chris Marek in a home off of the farm. “I’m not into a buyout,” she told Matt. “I don’t plan on moving unless we sell.”

“Divorce is hard,” she told the cameras later. “I think the hardest thing is the perception that I shouldn’t have the house, that I shouldn’t have any of this. No one says it, it’s just all of these different conversations and moments, and collectively I probably feel that way.”

Both parents seemed to be pushing for a hint as to whether their sons ever planned on taking over the farm themselves one day, but both Jeremy and Zach weren’t willing to commit to that major role at the time.

“It’s hard to take over what someone else is doing,” Jeremy told his parents. “It’s you guys’ place. So you guys need to figure out what you want to do, what your plans are. You’re the ones who are living on the same property.”

Both agreed that someday they saw themselves on the farm, with Zach saying the sale of the family’s property would be “devastating.” But taking on the role of a full-time farmer was harder to commit to.

“We have to get our act together and take bigger interest in the farm,” he told the cameras.

Even dad Matt was skeptical that his sons would be interested in the real work that goes into running the farm.

“I like the fact that they want to keep it in the family, but that’s easy to say,” he said. “We still have a lot of things that we need to get resolved.”

Since the episode was filmed, Matt revealed that he purchased a home in Arizona, although how much of his time he plans on spending there isn’t clear. Amy remains on the farm.

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Roloff Farms