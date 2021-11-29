‘Little People, Big World’ Star’s New Home Tour Has Fans Worried About Series Exit

Are Zach and Tori Roloff considering leaving Little People, Big World? The couple recently purchased a house In Washington state after living for years in Portland, Oregon, causing pans to worry that they are exiting the TLC show. Tori showed off some of the furniture in their new place on her Instagram story, posting a boomerang of a white credenza and mirror. “Wow, I’m obsessed,” she captioned the video, tagging designer JC Farmhouse Design Company. Roloff purchased the item while shopping at The Great Junk Hunt market with a friend.

The couple shared the news that they had moved on Oct. 14, but did not comment on their future on their family’s show. Zach, 31, is the only one of Matt and Amy Roloff’s children to continue starring on the show, which finished its 22nd season in August.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last thirty days and I am beyond exhausted. I hope we never move again. Haha,” Tori, 30, wrote on Instagram. “We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique, and very greenhouse in Portland yesterday!! We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings, and just a whole lot of love. We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in…WASHINGTON!”

Many fans congratulated the young couple on their new home, but a few were worried about their future on LPBW. “You won’t be on the show anymore?” one fan asked. “Congratulations! So [you’re] not moving on the farm??” another wondered, referring to Roloff Farms, run by Zach’s father. “Wow! Shocked you guys are moving away from the family but congrats!” another wrote.

Tori hasn’t responded to the speculation, but it’s worth noting that they did not say where exactly in Washington they moved to. Portland is only about 10 miles south of Vancouver, Washington. So Zach and Tori didn’t exactly move too far away. It is within the realm of possibility that they could continue appearing on LPBW if the show comes back for a 23rd season.

While Zach still appears on LPBW, his other siblings have left the show behind. Jeremy Roloff, 31, and his wife, Aubrey, left the show in 2018 to focus on other projects. Molly Roloff, 28, no longer regularly appears in the show, as she lives in Spokane with her husband, Joel Silvius. Jacob Roloff, 24, left the show in 2016 and is married to Isabel Roloff.