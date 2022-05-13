'Little People, Big World' Star Matt Roloff Sets Major Price to Sell Family Farm

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is selling the Oregon farmhouse that was the center of the long-running TLC series. Roloff listed the house for $4 million, listing agent Juli Martin of Luxe Forbes Global Properties told the Wall Street Journal Thursday. The listing covers 16 acres of the 109-acre pumpkin farm.

"It's too much now that I'm 60," Roloff told the Journal. "I want to start to scale back a little bit." Roloff has wholly-owned the 109-acre pumpkin farm since 2019 when he bought out ex-wife Amy Roloff's portion of the property following their 2016 divorce. Roloff plans to build another home on the part of the land he is keeping and will continue growing pumpkins. He will split his time between the Oregon farm and Arizona, where he lives with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

The farm is in Helvetia, a rural community outside Portland. The house, where Roloff and Amy raised their four children, covers 5,400 square feet. The parcel of land up for sale also includes the playgrounds the former couple built for their children, including a 40-foot-long pirate ship. They also built a play castle inspired by the castles Roloff saw during a trip to Europe.

An old Western town replica is also part of the parcel up for sale. Roloff also recreated a small mountain range with hills and valleys, sprinkled with trails, trees, and a small cabin. There is also a 3,600-square-foot barn-turned-office space with a one-bedroom apartment. Although Roloff moved the pumpkin-growing operation to another part of the land, the parcel's land could still be used for pumpkins and other crops the new owner could grow there. Roloff and Amy brought the 33 acres of the arm in 1990 for $185,000 before buying up the adjacent lots, Roloff told the Journal.

Roloff also shared the news with fans directly on Instagram by sharing a photo of himself standing by the "for sale" sign. "Today 16 acres of the farms 109 acres go up for sale including our original family home and bright red barn," Roloff wrote. "It's a tiny bit scary but mostly exciting... It's time to move toward the next season of life."

Roloff's fans congratulated him on the next chapter in his life. "Wow it's sad but change is good. More time for creating wonderful stuff on your land you keep. To more fun time with your beautiful Caryn family and friends," one fan wrote. "Thank you. And you have that exactly right. Change is refreshing," Roloff replied. The sale could be part of future LPBW episodes as the show's 23rd season debuts on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET.