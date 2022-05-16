'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Announces Retirement, Lists Roloff Farms for Sale

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is officially getting ready to retire. Just days after it was confirmed that the TLC star listed a portion of Roloff Farms for a multi-million-dollar sum, Roloff, in a Sunday Instagram post, confirmed the listing, explaining why the portion of land will not be kept in the family and sharing that the sale will help move him toward is "retirement goals."

Highlighting the history of many family memories of Roloff Farm with a gallery of images, Roloff with a message of gratitude, writing, "a Big thank you to everyone one of you for your interest & support this week," before he went on to address "the BAD news." Roloff confirmed that he "16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale," a decision that he said was "difficult" to make. Although the TLC star said his "ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come," he explained that "keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels."

"My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale. Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments.... and even tho a substantial family discount and a 'gift of equity' was offered by both Amy and I....(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) ..they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time," he continued, writing of 31-year-old sons Jeremy and Zach. "Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm- the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals."

It wasn't all bad news for Roloff and Roloff Farm visitors. The Little People, Big World star went on to share some "GOOD news." Roloff teased, "you never know what the future might hold for the '93' un-charted & pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy !"

Roloff has wholly-owned the 109-acre pumpkin farm since 2019 when he bought out ex-wife Amy Roloff's portion of the property following their 2016 divorce. Located in Helvetia, a rural community outside Portland, 16 acres of the 109-acre Oregon property was recently listed for $4 million. Roloff reportedly intends to stay on the part of the land he is keeping, with plans to build another home and also continue growing pumpkins.