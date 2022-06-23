'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Praises Son Jacob Roloff for Solving 'Huge Issue' on Farm

Matt Roloff had nothing but praise for one of his sons after he helped solve a massive problem on Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off son Jacob Roloff's skillset after he fixed an issue on the farm that drastically impacted last year's pumpkin season: a soft spot in the track that impacted the pumpkin patch train.

Sharing a photo of his son's work on the family farm, Roloff offered plenty of praise, writing, "When your son installs the absolute perfect shallow gutter drain... with virtually zero instructions. You dance the happy dance." The TLC star went on to reveal that as his son fixed the problem, he received support from his wife, Isabel Rock, who was "cheering him on." Although Roloff Farms has been surrounded by some drama in recent weeks, Roloff said he believes "the magic is starting to happen," explaining that "this line solves a huge issue we had last pumpkin season with the train running over a soft spot in the track... now we can roll out a hard surface to Choo choo over !"

Roloff's praise for Jacob came amid tensions in his relationship with one of his other children: Zach Roloff. With a portion of Roloff Farms currently on the market, tensions sparked in May after Roloff took to Instagram to open up about the sale, sharing in a lengthy post that his twin sons, Zach and Jeremy, "decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale." However, in a since-deleted comment, Zach disputed his father's claims, which he called extremely misguided and false." He also accused his father of "manipulating the narrative" before the new season of LPBW airs, adding, "This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

Things seemed to have smoothed over a bit for the father-son duo; they reunited just days later for Zach's son's birthday party and Zach later shared that while "a lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We're not innocent in all this either. But, it is what it is." However, tensions may still be present. On Father's Day on Sunday, Zach seemingly snubbed his father when he did not make a post in honor of the occasion. However, Zach wasn't active at all on social media, and it's likely he simply had a busy weekend celebrating with his and wife Tori Roloff's three children.

Featured on TLC's Little People, Big World, Roloff Farms is a beloved part of the Roloff family's history. It is where Roloff and his ex-wife Amy raised their children. In May, however, 16 acres of the 109-acre property were listed for sale with a $4 million asking price.