'Little People, Big World's Amy Roloff Reacts to Ex-Husband's Matt's Falling out With Son Zach

✖

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is "sad" after watching her son Zach Roloff's recent feud with his father and her ex-husband Matt Roloff. As the back-and-forth rift played out off-screen but still in the public spotlight earlier this month following Matt's decision to sell off part of Roloff Farms and his comments that sons Zach and Jeremy showed no interest in buying the property, Roloff opened up the falling out, admitting that it has been "hard" to watch.

Speaking with Us Weekly just weeks after the feud was sparked, Roloff shared, "t was hard for me to watch." Although she admitted that she doesn't "know a lot of the details of the negotiation that went on between Matt and Zach," she said she has "heard little bits here and there." Roloff continued, "I'm just sad that it's come to this."

The off-screen Roloff drama initially began on May 12 when Matt and listing agent Juli Martin confirmed they were selling a portion of Roloff Farms, the 6-acrre plot including the home where Matt and his ex-wife raised their children, for $4 million. Just days later, Matt again addressed the sale, telling his followers in an Instagram message that while he initially hopes to keep the property in the family, his twin sons "decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale." In a since-deleted comment on that post, Zach disputed his father's claims, which he called extremely misguided and false." He also accused his father of "manipulating the narrative" before the new season of LPBW airs, adding, "this post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain."

Despite how difficult it has been to watch the rift between her son and ex-husband, Roloff admitted that she wasn't exactly surprised. Reflecting on her own experiences with her ex-husband, Roloff note that Matt "he can be tough, he can be grinding." She also acknowledged that "in the kids' mind, you know, where they grew up was the 33 acres," and coming to terms with the sale of a portion of that is "tough. I mean, we've heard over time, this is gonna be part of the family [and] this is gonna be the legacy and all this other stuff, and now to see the end result with the for sale sign."

"I can see where some of this stuff went south," she told Us, later adding that she believes "whatever the expectations were from both of them, they went out the window [and] they obviously did not sync up. I've said it in the episodes before, Matt is still the father, he is still 'the adult.' I don't care how old your kids are. Sometimes there are things that they may need to learn, but ... as a father, you may have to take the higher road."

Although the potential sale of the property has incited a familial rift between father and son, Roloff shared that she believes there is hope the major shakeup could push the entire family in the right direction. Acknowledging that "change happens" and "it's not always good; it's not always happy," the TLC star shared, "but eventually, maybe this [will] be a step where we can all move forward and see how we can all come back together."

Despite their public feud, Matt and Zach already seem to be moving in the right direction. On Saturday, May 21, Matt and Zach reunited for Zach's son Jackson's aviation-themed birthday party. Zach later told Entertainment Tonight, "babies and birthdays and everything do create opportunities to bring everyone together," adding that while "a lot of hurt feelings have happened over everyone. We're not innocent in all this either. But, it is what it is."