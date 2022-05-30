'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff's Husband Steps in for Zach Roloff Ahead of Pumpkin Season in Exclusive Sneak Peek

✖

Amy Roloff's husband, Chris Marek, is embracing his inner tour guide for pumpkin season on Roloff Farms. As Amy and Matt Roloff's son, Zach Roloff, takes a step back from farm life following his failed attempt to buy the land from his dad, Marek is stepping up as farm tour guide in a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's episode of the TLC show. But it's not easy practicing his script for the first time ever on Amy, Matt and Matt's girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

"Are you nervous?" Chandler asks Marek, who quips, "I think it's up to you all to not make me nervous, right?" As Marek struggles to turn the microphone on for a soundcheck, Matt explains to the camera Zach's absence from the family's biggest time of the year. "Zach's not gonna be ... here during the pumpkin season," he reveals. "That's very disappointing and sad. But regardless of reason, you know, those are his decisions that he can ... make it at his, you know, at his will."



When Marek gets the mic ready to go, he begins reading through the four-page script he insists to Amy he read "several times" the night before. "Did we go over it at all together?" she asks skeptically in a confessional, to which Marek answers, "No. I didn't read through it with you." Amy then replies with a shrug, "Hmm. I know nothing."

Marek is making his way through the tour as they prepare for a ride up Goat Mountain when passenger Stan decides to give him a tough time. "Hey, Chris? Why is it called Goat Mountain when you got sheep?" he asks, to which Marek jokes in response, "You in the back, sit down." Matt admits he brought Stan onto the tour to simulate one of the "cranky old" passengers he might get asking "kind of crazy questions."



"Chris has to be prepared for anything," Chandler agrees as Stan rants about goat versus sheep discrimination. "I mean, you never know what you're gonna get on the wagon tour." With the livestock debate settled, Marek then asks for the tractor to stop so he can get caught up on his script, despite the surprise of his passengers. "You can't stop, you know? You have to just go for it," Matt says later. "But you know, there's a script and you know, this is his first time. So, you know, he is supposed to, I mean, study the script." Chandler jokes, "I wasn't sure he read the script!" Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.