'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff Gets Remarried 6 Years After Divorcing Matt

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and Chris Marek married on Saturday at Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. The two got engaged in September 2019 and planned to marry last year, but they postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic. Roloff was previously married to her TLC co-star, Matt Roloff, for almost 30 years until their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Roloff, 56, and Marek, 55, exchanged vows before 146 guests, reports PEOPLE, which also published photos from the event. The bride wore a dress from Justin Alexander's Sincerity Collection, while Mark wore a black suit. Michael Williams officiated the wedding. Roloff walked down the aisle to a special song written by Marek's best man, Rick Hines. The Macey Gard Band performed at the outdoor reception.

"Our wedding day is a special day, but our marriage is a lifetime together," Roloff told PEOPLE. "I'll have the rest of my life with Chris and that makes me smile." She went on to note that it was challenging to plan a "traditional wedding" with Marek as their personal tastes sometimes clashed. "But in the end, it's about the two of us — Chris and I. It's about combining our two lives together into one and sharing it with our family and friends," she said.

Marek and Roloff did not initially plan to have their wedding at Roloff Farms, especially since Matt lives there. They ended up choosing the farm though after running into issues during the pandemic. After they chose the venue, they debated inviting Matt. Ultimately, they decided it would be better not to. "Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it. I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone," Roloff said during an LPBW episode.

Matt and Marek are on good terms though. In the same LPBW episode, the two sat for a joint confessional, in which Matt recalled how Roloff and Marel asked him if he would be offended if they didn't invite him. Matt said he "absolutely" would not be. "Having the wedding on the farm, it's making the big day a little easier for me because I'll be on familiar ground — very familiar ground," Marek explained. He jokingly suggested they would come up with "great ideas" for Matt and his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

Roloff and Matt share four children, twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24. Only Zach still appears on the family's TLC show, but the family is growing. Jeremy and his wife Audrey Roloff are expecting their third child. Jacob's wife Isabel Roloff is expecting their first baby.