'Little People, Big World' Star Amy Roloff Reveals If Ex Matt Is Invited to Her Wedding

Amy Roloff is keeping an olive branch extended to ex-husband Matt Roloff as she prepares to marry fiancé Chris Marek. Nearly four years after the Little People, Big World couple's divorce was finalized, both Matt and Amy have managed to move on — Matt with girlfriend Caryn Chandler — both of whom will be invited to the upcoming nuptials.

"It’s not like they're not going to be invited," Amy told PEOPLE Monday. Marek chimed in, "We kind of already have the impression that it's not something that they're interested in going to. They're welcomed if they'd like to come. We don't want anyone coming to our wedding out of obligation. The wedding is supposed to be about good friends and close family. And I like Matt. I get along with him fine and Caryn. But we're not friends that hang out. We don't do things together. They're welcomed if they'd like to come, but I don't want them to feel obligated."

Amy added that she and Matt would forever be bonded by their four kids — Jeremy, Zach, Jacob and Molly — and their grandchildren. "He's the father of my kids. I was married to him for a long time. He's the grandfather of my grandkids and stuff," said Amy. "They're more than welcome. But like Chris said, and I would totally agree, I just don't want to invite someone because we're inviting them."

Wedding bells could be ringing for Matt and Chandler as well soon enough, with the TLC star saying in a trailer for this ongoing season, "My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn." Amy added to PEOPLE she wouldn't imagine she and her husband-to-be would be invited to her ex's future wedding.

"I would not expect to be invited to Matt and Caryn's wedding," said Amy. "Just because we had something, we don't have that anymore. You want to start your new relationship with the people that are going to be part of, just like I said, that all the time. If they were to invite us, I would do it out of just support for my kids and wish him all the best in his life together with Caryn."