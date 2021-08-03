'Little People, Big World' Alum Isabel Roloff Shares Baby Bump Photo

✖

Isabel Roloff is feeling "pretty pregnant" as she marks 22 weeks of her pregnancy. The Little People, Big World family member, 25, announced last month that she and husband Jacob Roloff were expecting their first child, a baby boy, and has been keeping her followers up to date on her pregnancy journey so far on Instagram. Monday, she showed off her belly in a sweet photo on her feed, cradling her bump as she shared it felt like it had "grown overnight."

"22 weeks and officially feeling pretty pregnant," she wrote. "My belly seems to have grown overnight and bub seems to have changed positions, too." While some days her pregnancy "still feels unreal," Isabel wrote that she has been loving sharing aspects of her pregnancy with her followers, even the difficult parts like the anxiety she has been experiencing.

Sunday, the mother-to-be shared that while out to dinner and a movie for date night with Jacob, halfway through, her anxiety kicked in wondering about the couples' dogs at home and the baby's periodic stillness in her belly. "And I had to reassure myself so many times and allow myself to enjoy a date night with my husband. I don't know why I felt like sharing besides acknowledging that having anxiety is hard sometimes!" she wrote. "And especially as a first time mom, I have so much compassion for myself already knowing what anxiety is going to tell me to worry about."

Isabel and Jacob announced they were expecting their first child last month, sharing on social media, "We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December." Isabel has since gotten real with her followers about all the parts of pregnancy she's been working through, including her changing body and body image.

Over the weekend, the pregnant star said she was working on having "compassion" for herself "on those days when I might struggle a little with my body image more than others." She continued, "I know it is normal, I am human, and I can still love the miracle of life my body is creating." Beginning to see "some small stretch marks forming," and not fitting into certain clothing, Isabel said her mixed emotions don't mean she is "not eternally grateful for the opportunity of becoming a mother."