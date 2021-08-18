'Little People, Big World': Matt Roloff Has 'Super Fun' Weekend With Caryn Chandler's Parents

✖

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff shares details of his "super fun" weekend with his girlfriend Caryn Chandler and her parents and friends during a visit to Roloff farms. The reality TV star shared a photo of the visit with his followers on Instagram. "A super fun past week having [Caryn Chandler's] parents and some dear friends visiting us at the farm," Matt wrote in the caption. "Great times and cherished memories," he said tagging his Roloff Farms business and Portland Spirit. He also used a number of hashtags: #greatfriendsforever #howmuchfuncanonecouplehave #playtimeisover #backtoworkmattroloff.

it's clear the fun was felt by all who attended. Chandler also commented on Roloff's post showing just how much she enjoyed her time. "So much fun!" "AZ meets Oregon," she continued. "Luv these ppl!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff)

Caryn and Matt went public with their relationship in 2017, right after Matt's divorce from Amy Roloff was finalized the year before. The couple met through work as Chandler had been an employee of Roloff farms for several years before they turned their business relationship into a romantic one. "Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season, she's run it for 10 years,"Matt said of Caryn's role on Little People, Big World in 2018, according to GoodHousekeeping. "She tries to get Amy as involved as she can. There was awkwardness a little bit, but we're all kind of finding our way."

"I enjoy her immensely. Whether we're working or whether we're relaxing, we have a great time together," Matt continued, gushing. He's not the only one to move on. His ex-wife Amy recently announced her engagement to Chris Marek. But don't expect Matt's invitation to their wedding. "Chris and I debated whether to invite Matt and Caryn to the wedding, but we decided against it," Amy, 56, said on Little People, Big World recently. "I think it causes less drama and I think that's better for everyone." Amy and Matt share four children together: twins Jeremy and Zach, 31, daughter Molly, 27, and son Jacob, 24.