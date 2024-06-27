Lisa Rinna Shocks With Wild Paris Hair Transformation

Lisa Rinna is ditching her signature look for a dramatic new 'do! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 60, showed off her shocking hairstyle transformation at Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, documenting every step of the way on Instagram.

Known for her layered brown bob for decades, Rinna was unrecognizable as she rocked a spiky platinum blonde pixie cut that she paired with a classic black tuxedo and thick, black glasses for the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show. Rinna showed off the hair transformation, performed by Iman Blomsterson and Johan Hellstrom, in a video on Instagram.

"The story goes: @lisarinna asked for drama and we replied 'say less,'" reads the caption of the post shared by Hellstrom and Rinna. "12 hours later she woke up as a blonde for the first time in her life." In the video, Rinna explained her desire to go so far in the opposite direction of her normal aesthetic, saying, "I love change, I love freshness." The actress continued, "You know what I really love to do? I like to freak people out. And this will freak people out."

Unveiling her new platinum locks after an intensive bleaching process, Rinna joked, "We'll see if blondes have more fun!" Later, after debuting the full look at Paris Fashion Week, the Bravo alum wrote on Instagram, "We have such a ball creating these looks with these magnificent designers! Thank you @viktorandrolf for having to yet another one of your Fabulous couture shows!! Thank you @danyulbrown for being my Style partner in crime."

(Photo: Pierre Suu / Getty Images)

Rinna also rocked a platinum slicked-back look at the Balenciaga Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week, showing up in a daring black bodysuit which she laid under a floor-length, leopard-print coat.

The Days of Our Lives alum may be known for her classic bob, but she has been experimenting with different looks over the past few years with the use of wigs. In December 2022, Rinna told PEOPLE she had been having "so much fun" switching out her wigs. "I'm an actor by trade, but I haven't done a whole lot of acting in the last few years so I haven't itched that scratch of stepping into different characters," she said. "Let's say there's a scene I'm doing and I'm feeling like, 'Oh God, I'm dreading going' – I throw a wig on and honey, I just walk through that door with confidence. It's amazing. I love what a wig does. They've been such a great form of expression for me."

As for husband Harry Hamlin, who famously is a fan of Rinna's classic look? "The wigs are fun for him!" Rinna said. "He comes in and goes, 'Who are we tonight?' They're fun. But he likes my hair like I usually wear it, in my regular cut. That's what he prefers."