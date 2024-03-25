Lisa Rinna Weighs in on 'RHOBH' Return

Lisa Rinna isn't looking to earn a diamond back. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says she's done with the show for good. She first appeared on the Bravo reality series in its fourth season as a friend of the show before being promoted to full-time the following season. Her exit came at the end of season 12 following the tragic death of her beloved mother. In a recent interview, Rinna told Jennifer Hudson on her daytime talk show that she won't be appearing on the show again.

"No. Never. No I wouldn't," Rinna responded. "But listen, I'm grateful for the experience. I think that it has made me a better actor because I'm acting again." An audience member laughed, causing her to snicker back: "I'm not kidding. You laugh, but it's true. I think it made me a better actor. Working with those women, going through that experience. I just did a [Lifetime] movie called 'Mommy Meanest,' which I trained for eight years on that show," she said. "I definitely did, and I had a lot to pull from. I have a lot to pull from after working for eight years on that show. You know, different psychologies of different women. I would never come across them if I hadn't done that show."

Despite her vow to not return, she says there are no hard feelings. "I am grateful for that show. I am the person I am today because of it, but I'll never go back." She said her final year on the show was her hardest. During her tenure, she primarily fought with the Hilton sisters, Kim and later Kathy. Kathy called Rinna the "biggest bully in Hollywood."