Lisa Rinna Celebrates Her 60th Birthday by Posing Nude

Lisa Rinna is owning it at 60! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, who celebrated her 60th birthday earlier this month, took to her Instagram Story over the weekend to share a totally nude photo, revealing that her inspiration was none other than Catherine O'Hara's Schitt's Creek character, Moira Rose.

Posing naked for a mirror selfie, Rinna covered up her private bits with heart emojis, writing on the photo, "Moira Rose says you should take as many naked pics of yourself while you still can and celebrate it. OK Moira." Rinna's caption references Moira's often-quoted Season 2 advice, "Take a thousand, naked pictures of yourself now. You may currently think, 'Oh, I'm too spooky.' Or, 'Nobody wants to see these tiny boobies.' But, believe me, one day you will look at those photos with much kinder eyes and say, 'Dear God, I was a beautiful thing!'"

Rinna has been embracing a new chapter after announcing in January she had exited RHOBH after eight seasons on the Bravo show. "This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," she told PEOPLE in a statement at the time. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"

Rinna would later open up to Interview Magazine about leaving the reality series behind after a season of feuding with Kathy Hilton. The former soap star revealed that while filming was always a good time with RHOBH, "what is not so fun is the airing of the show." Rinna continued, "filming is one thing. But once you see it, once it goes out into the universe, that I don't love, because it takes on a life of its own. When filming, you have your drama, but it's contained in a sense. And once it goes out, you get opinions and all the stuff that goes on, that's the part I don't like."

The reality personality continued that she "f-king hated" her final season "for a lot of reasons," including the death of her 93-year-old mother, Lois, in 2021. "But that's not the biggest reason," she continued. "The story just didn't get told as two-sidedly as I would've liked."