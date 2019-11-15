‘RHOBH’ Star Lisa Rinna Is Unrecognizable With New Blonde Hair and Bangs

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna was almost unrecognizable in her Wednesday Instagram post, where she showed off a new dirty blonde hairdo with bangs. The former Days of Our Lives star will show the new ‘do to fans in person at the first Bravocon, which kicks off on Friday in New York City. Rinna is one of several RHOBH stars scheduled to appear at the convention.

On Wednesday, Rinna shared a selfie to highlight the new look. “We instantly named her Heidi,” Rinna joked, referencing Heidi Klum’s look.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“[You’re] a real beauty and you don’t [look] plastic and fake please just keep doing what you are doing,” one fan wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 13, 2019 at 7:17am PST

“Just how much fun are you having?!?!” another wrote.

“Perfect, change is good,” another commented.

“Just gorgeous simply gorgeous you could wear any hairstyle you want it with that beautiful face of yours,” another chimed in.

Rinna also tagged stylist Jon Lieckfelt, who shared another photo of the look. “Loving this long shag I did last night on [Rinna] for [Erika Jayne] and [ShoeDazzle] launch,” Lieckfelt wrote.

On Thursday, Rinna shared a video to give fans an idea of how the hair looks in motion.

“Which Rinna will be at [BravoCon] this weekend I wonder? Classic, Raquel, Chrissy, Stormy, Sabine, Heidi…….or Someone new?” Rinna added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Rinna (@lisarinna) on Nov 14, 2019 at 11:10am PST

On Sunday, Rinna, 56, is scheduled to take part in a panel on RHOBH at Bravocon. Erika Girardi, Teddi Mellenchamp, Dorit Kemsley and Denise Richards are also scheduled to appear.

Last month, Rinna made headlines by wearing an imitation of Jennifer Lopez’s iconic 2000 Grammys dress at the Casamigos Halloween party in Los Angeles on Oct. 25.

“I saw that on Instagram. Actually Alex showed it to me. He was like ‘Look!’ It was really, really cute. She looked awesome,” Lopez told Access Hollywood of Rinna’s look.

Rinna joined RHOBH in 2014 and starred on Days of Our Lives as Billie Reed. She is married to actor Harry Hamlin.

In a recent Los Angeles Times interview, Rinna admitted the version viewers see on RHOBH is actually a character.

“I see her as a character because it’s not all of who I am,” Rinna explained. “I’m watching Lisa on the ‘Real Housewives’ — or Rinna, as I like to call her. She’s funny. I get a kick out of her actually. When I watch her, I’m like, ‘God, she’s the comic relief.’”

Photo credit: Getty Images