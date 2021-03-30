Lisa Rinna Unearths Wedding Photo to Mark 24th Anniversary

✖

Lisa Rinna and her husband, Harry Hamlin, are celebrating 24 years of marriage. On Monday, Rinna posted a throwback photo of her and Hamlin's 1997 wedding. The photo quickly got her followers talking, with several of her fellow "Bravolebrities" even commenting on the post to share some kind words regarding the couple's major milestone.

Rinna's photo featured herself and Hamlin in their wedding day best. As she noted in the caption, the two wed on March 29, 1997, exactly 24 years ago. Rinna and Hamlin have since gone on to welcome two daughters together — Delilah and Amelia Hamlin. In response to her lovely throwback photo, many of Rinna's fellow Bravo stars commented on the post to give the couple their best wishes. Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards wrote, "Happy Anniversary!!!!!" while Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd commented, "That’s amazing !! Congratulations [heart emoji] Happy Anniversary."

While Hamlin isn't front and center on RHOBH alongside his wife, he does appear on the show from time to time. During an interview with the Daily Beast, published in December 2019, Hamlin opened up about being the husband of one of the Real Housewives and explained that the Bravo series initially hired Rinna with the understanding that her husband would also appear on the show at times. He told the outlet that "it's totally deliberate" how he sometimes makes an appearance on RHOBH.

"They were not going to hire Lisa if I didn’t do it, and the husbands have the same obligations as the wives do," Hamlin said. "They want you to show up and be involved. I said I wasn’t going to do that. So we concocted a way to get around it." He added, "I don’t have to do any of it. Sometimes Lisa will say to me, 'They’re begging me to have a scene with you. If we give them that I get brownie points.'" Hamlin also admitted that he initially advised his wife not to do the show by saying that the franchise is "horrible" when it comes to the strain that it puts on marriages. However, the two have been able to keep their marriage intact thanks to one simple action — listening.

“We listen to each other. Really listen to each other," he continued to tell the Daily Beast. "The thing about listening is that it’s not something that comes innately to human beings. Normally we have a tape playing in our heads all the time. It can be hard to allow what other people are saying actually in."