Lisa Rinna Says 'Days of Our Lives' Set Was 'Disgusting'

Lisa Rinna's return to Salem was anything but great. Amid a misconduct investigation into Days of Our Lives' longtime director and co-executive producer Albert Alarr, the actress blasted the "disgusting" work environment when speaking about her 2021 return as Billie Reed on the soap spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

Rinna, 60, took to her Instagram Story Wednesday to share a photo of Alarr, writing, "karma is a b-." In the since-deleted post, which the Daily Mail published a screenshot of, the actress continued, "Well, this took a long time...the last time I went over there and did that week on Peacock I couldn't believe the work environment." Rinna went on to recall how "it was disgusting" and she "was shocked. I let many people know, Albert included, and they didn't do a thing until now, it seems."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum originated the role of Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives in 1992. After leaving the series in 2013, when her character left Salem for a job in Europe, she briefly reprised the role in 2021 on the soap spin-off Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem.

"I went back to play Billie in 2021 for 'Days of our Lives Beyond Salem.' I was there for one week only. I was shocked by the Hostile environment that it had become, and I was afraid for the young actors who had to continue to work there," Rinna continued on Threads. "I went to the producer I even spoke with Sony HR. I wonder where the union is in this and how was this left unchecked?"

On Tuesday, Deadline reported that Alarr was the subject of a nine-week internal investigation after misconduct allegations were made against him by numerous parties. The investigation was sparked in March in response to a round of recent layoffs. A female employee filed a complaint alleging that "women had been disproportionally impacted by the cuts and were not receiving equal pay on the show. The show's distributor, Sony Pictures Television, conducted the investigation, which "evolved after misconduct allegations against Alarr were raised." Alarr was accused of inappropriate behavior, bullying, making crass and vulgar remarks, and groping female crew members. Alarr allegedly admitted to some, but not all, of the allegations.

In a statement, Corday Productions said that based on the findings of the investigation, it "has taken a series of actions designed to ensure a safe and respectful work environment." The statement did not elaborate on what actions were being taken.