Lindsie Chrisley and Boyfriend Break Up, Decision Sparked by 'Outside Influence'

Lindsie Chrisley is a single lady once again. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 34, has split from her boyfriend Trent after nearly one year of dating, PEOPLE reports, with the "leading influence" of their breakup being an "outside influence," according to a source close to the former couple. The outlet continues that the daughter of Todd Chrisley and his ex-wife Teresa Terry is "taking time to process the events that unfolded and focusing on healing to be the best version of herself" after the breakup.

The insider also insists that there was no infidelity involved in the former couple's split, but that "an outside influence was a leading factor in the breakup." The source clarifies, "She did not end her relationship to reconcile with her ex-husband, Will [Campbell]. They still have a positive coparenting relationship and are a support for one another as they continue their 13-year-long friendship."

Lindsie has yet to address the split directly but has been posting quotes hinting at this new chapter of her life on Instagram. "And maybe I will never be fully healed, but I will be fully whole. With the scars, with the imperfections, with the growth, with the strength, with the lessons I've learnt," reads a quote the Southern Tea podcast host shared on her Story Sunday. "I won't be the same person that I was, but I'll be intricately me, intricately whole." Another post joked about learning lessons best "the f-king hard way."

Lindsie previously shared that she and Trent had met in February 2023, but the reality personality waited until June to announce their relationship. "Just know that I have a boyfriend," she said in an Instagram Story Q+A, at the time. "For those that have guessed or been a part of starting rumors that it's [my ex-husband] Will (who's also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad [ex Thomas Mollura], it's not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy."

Lindsie then shared photos with Trent in July after a meaningful trip to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. "I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It's where I got married. I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds.⁣" She gushed of her new romance, "I've found a man that will carry my bag when it's too heavy. Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way," adding, "Forever grateful, I love you Trent." ⁣