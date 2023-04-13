Why Lindsie Chrisley Hasn't Visited Julie Chrisley in Prison

It's been a few months since Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison to begin serving their respective sentences. But, Lindsie Chrisley has yet to visit her stepmother in prison. Lindsie addressed the situation on her podcast, The Southern Tea, and also explained why she's been in contact with Todd but not Julie, per Entertainment Tonight.

Even though Lindsie hasn't been to Lexington to visit Julie, which is where she is serving her prison sentence, that doesn't mean that she hasn't been working to make that happen. She explained that while she went through a visitors' process at the Florida facility where her father is serving time, it's different when it comes to Julie's situation. Lindsie said, "I have not been to Lexington to visit her yet. There was a different process that I had to go through and the process at her facility looks very different than the process at my dad's facility. I sent in all all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding the visiting, so it's been a little bit frustrating."

Lindsie went on to say that "the attempts to try and communicate [with Julie] have been a lot different than communication with my dad." She continued, "There's no hiding aspect of anything. I don't want anybody reading into something that is just simply not there." Lindsie may not have visited Julie yet, but she did share an update on how she's doing and said that "as far as I know she's doing well."

Lindsie previously broke her silence on Todd and Julie's legal situation after they were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison. In November, Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison and Julie to 7 years after being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion. Following the sentencing, Lindsie shared a statement on her Coffee Convos podcast, which read, "I wanted to take a minute and first of all, say thank you to all of our listeners that have reached out to me the past few weeks regarding my family. I wanted to take a step back and begin to process everything before speaking and making any statements." She added that the situation has been "extremely hard" for her and her family and went on to call herself "heartbroken."