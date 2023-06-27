Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Why She 'Blocked' Her Siblings Amid Julie and Todd Chrisley's Incarceration

Lindsie Chrisley has opened up about why she "blocked" her siblings on social media, amid the incarceration of their parents, Julie and Todd Chrisley. Us Weekly reports that, during a recent Instagram Q&A, Lindsie confessed, "Well, since I'm being v[ery] honest. I blocked everyone in an argument since I didn't want to deal with it. So it's my fault. My b."

The reality TV alum shares her parents with sister Savannah, 25, and brothers Kyle, 31, Chase, 27, and Grayson, 17. The only one of her siblings that she currently appears to follow on social media, per Us Weekly, is Kyle. However, Lindsie went on to note that, from her perspective, there are currently no issues between herself and her other siblings. "No drama though, everything is fine. We are all fine," she stated.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 49, and her husband Todd, 53, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. According to TMZ, Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were denied.

In November, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. Notably, in addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Notably, Chrisley Knows Best officially returned to the USA Network earlier this year, despite the imprisonment of both Todd and Julie Chrisley on financial crimes convictions. On Monday, Feb. 6, viewers were very surprised to discover the Season 10 premiere of Chrisley Knows Best. Many had presumed the show was canceled after Todd and Julie's arrests, and technically that is not inaccurate.

According to a report from Deadline, Chrisley Knows Best actually is a canceled series, however, some of the 10th season had been filmed prior to Todd and Julie's trial. The episodes that were filmed aired as planned, with TV Line noting that Chrisley Knows Best Season 10 would likely be much shorter than the 20-episode seasons of the past. Ultimately, the season ran for only eight episodes and concluded in March.