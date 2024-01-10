Todd and Julie Chrisley Receive $1 Million Settlement in Lawsuit Amid Prison Sentences

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been awarded a $1 million settlement in a tax investigation lawsuit amid their current prison sentences. PEOPLE reports that the settlement from the state of Georgia stems from their 2019 federal lawsuit against the former Director of Special Investigations of the state's Department of Revenue, Joshua Waites. The couple had accused Waites of "specifically targeting" them in his investigation.

"We have been saying for months that the criminal case against the Chrisleys was highly unusual and had real problems," said Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, the family's attorney. "This settlement is an encouraging sign." Little added, "It's nearly unprecedented for one arm of the government to pay money to defendants when another arm is fighting to keep them in jail."

According to details in the lawsuit, which PEOPLE obtained, the Chrisleys' former lawyer Michael J. Bowers stated that Waites' initial charges against the reality TV stars was "a shocking example of how an out-of-control public servant can abuse his office and violate the rights of innocent citizens for reasons that have more to do with securing publicity and money for his office than with enforcing the law." The lawsuit went on to accuse Waites of seeking out estranged daughter Lindsie Chrisley and attempting to coerce her into giving him information about her family. They claim he went so far as to show Lindsie copies of their private tax documents. "Ultimately Waites's efforts failed, but in the process, the Chrisleys were forced to incur substantial personal and financial hardship," Bowers said in the lawsuit.

In November 2022, the couple was sentenced to serve prison time after their bank fraud and tax evasion convictions. Todd was sentenced to 12 years behind bars while Julie will serve seven years. Both will also be expected to serve 16 months of probation. In addition to the aforementioned charges, prosecutors also accused Julie of attempting to rent a California home with fake bank statements and a false credit report.

Todd and Julie reported to prison earlier this year to serve sentences handed down during their 2022 fraud trial. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, Julie, 50, and Todd, 54, reported to prison to serve their respective sentences. Todd reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida, a minimum security prison camp, while Julie is being held at the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. Both had filed appeals for their sentences but were initially denied. However, their daughter Savannah Chrisley recently revealed that the "appeals court has granted our oral arguments," which will begin in the spring.