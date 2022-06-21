Lindsie Chrisley Gives Update on Relationship Status Following Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley is shutting down speculation about her love life following her split from husband Will Campbell. The Chrisley Knows Best alum, 27, took to her Instagram Story Monday to open up about her relationship status after being asked in a Q&A if she was dating Bachelor Nation's Josh Murray or Robby Hayes.

"To answer the question, no, I am not dating either of them," the former USA Network star wrote. "I've been longtime friends with Josh. Robby + I do not speak anymore." She also shut down any thoughts that she would be reconciling with Campbell, with whom she split after nearly a decade of marriage in July 2021. "No, I've moved on with my life and I'm happy where I'm at!" wrote Chrisley, who shares son Jackson with her ex.

When Chrisley and Campbell announced their split, the Coffee Convos podcast host wrote on Instagram that "while one door closes, another opens," adding, "It's with the deepest sadness that, after 9 years of marriage, Will & I have mutually decided to end our marriage. We maintain the greatest respect & love for one another, & we're so grateful for our time together. We will continue to remain friends & be devoted parents to our son whom we both love very much."

Chrisley later shared in a conversation on her podcast that father Todd Chrisley's legal battle had caused problems with her ex. "I think that maybe things that have gone on in the past with Will and I, some rockiness with my parents, my parents' relationship with Will and you know, vice versa, his relationship with them, or lack thereof," she said during the June 16 episode. "I think a lot of things kind of came to the forefront over these past two weeks. And Will was pretty much unwilling to switch with me, knowing that I needed to be in court and needed to be there with my family. And that was really hard."

Chrisley also alleged her ex failed to reach out to her after Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted on June 7 of tax fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to defraud the United States. Julie was also charged with wire fraud and obstruction of justice. The reality TV stars await sentencing and have stated publicly that they plan to appeal the verdict.