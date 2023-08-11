Lindsie Chrisley Says Boyfriend Will Ask Dad Todd's Permission to Propose Despite Prison Sentence

Lindsie Chrisley still wants new boyfriend Trent to ask her incarcerated father, Todd Chrisley, for permission to marry her if the two ever go down that road. The Chrisley Knows Best daughter isn't getting engaged yet, but she made it clear on a recent episode of her Southern Tea podcast that if it does happen, she wants Trent to "fall more on the traditional side" when it comes to involving her dad.

It might be "tricky" to get that approval for Trent, with whom she just announced her relationship last month, as Todd is currently serving 12 years in federal prison in Pensacola, Florida for tax fraud. Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were both convicted on fraud charges in November 2022 and reported to prison in January, with Julie sentenced to seven years in prison in Lexington, Kentucky. Both former reality stars are appealing their convictions and maintain their innocence.

"It's a tricky situation with my parents being incarcerated. What would that even look like? How do you even approach that?" Lindsie explained on her podcast, wondering, "How many visits would be appropriate to do that? You don't just sign up and go to a weekend visit and be like, 'Hey, by the way, nice to meet you. I want to marry your daughter.' Like to me, that's not appropriate."

Lindsie previously was married to ex-husband Will Campbell for nine years before they announced their decision to divorce in July 2021. The exes, who finalized their divorce in October of that year, share 10-year-old son Jackson. It's because of her experience with divorce that Lindsie said the possibility of getting married again carries more weight.

"I think you also have to consider my situation, if I got remarried, and there are children that are involved. I don't have a second chance to mess up again," she said, joking that if someone goes through two divorces, "the problem is likely you," which is not something she would "really want on my rap sheet." One thing Lindise definitely would change when it comes to her previous relationship is living together before marriage.

"I feel like I lived with Will before marriage when we were in college and we lived together pretty much all through college, post-college through engagement and then marriage so like nothing really changed," she explained. "While I think there's some benefits of that, I also feel like everything was just the same." Lindsie continue that there was "no separation between what marriage actually should be" and what she and Campbell were already doing. "I would just not do that again," she admitted. "I just think that it takes away a lot of the excitement and the newness and the settling in and the becoming one."