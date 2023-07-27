Lindsie Chrisley Reveals Her New Boyfriend Following 2021 Divorce

Lindsie Chrisley is introducing her new love to the world. The 33-year-old Chrisley Knows Best daughter publicly debuted her relationship with boyfriend Trent on Instagram Thursday as she celebrated their "perfect couples getaway" to Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Chrisley, who finalized her divorce from ex-husband Will Campbell in 2021 after nine years of marriage, pointed out that a trip down to Mexico was a big step for her in this new stage of life.

"I've always been hesitant to travel to Mexico with anyone because it holds a special place in my heart. It's where I got married. I only ever wanted to travel back there with someone if it truly felt right," she wrote. "I'm so glad we got to experience this trip together and can't wait to see what our future holds.⁣" The Southern Tea podcast host then shared with her followers about her new romance: "I've found a man that will carry my bag when it's too heavy. Who is considerate and quiet when I want to sleep in. Hugs on me all night & reminds me that he loves me every day. Who knew you could be loved this way," she wrote. "Forever grateful, I love you Trent." ⁣

The former reality personality announced she had begun a new relationship during an Instagram Q+A session last month. "Just know that I have a boyfriend," she wrote alongside a photo of her then-unnamed beau, sitting beside her. "For those that have guessed or been apart of starting rumors that it's [my ex-husband] Will (who's also seeing someone,) or Suburban Dad, it's not. Everyone involved in my world is happy + that makes me happy."

The Coffee Convos host shares son Jackson with Campbell. Following her divorce, Chrisley dated Thomas Mollura, whom she called "Suburban Dad" on her podcast. The two's split was made public in October 2022. "He waltzed into my life unexpectedly and swept me off my feet," Chrisley said of her now-ex in an Instagram post in September 2022. "It has not been perfect as we have gotten to know one another as individuals, as parents of our collective children, as partners within this relationship. I've learned that I'm truly not seeking perfection at this stage in my life and who decides what's perfect anyway?"