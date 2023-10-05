Lindsie Chrisley Tells Why She Hasn't Reached Out to Sister Savannah About Nic Kerdiles' Death

Lindsie Chrisley has yet to reach out to sister Savannah Chrisley following the death of her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles. Following the former hockey player's death at age 29 in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 23, the former Chrisley Knows Best star revealed on Wednesday's episode of her Southern Tea podcast that she had not spoken to Savannah about the loss.

"In short, I have not reached out to Savannah," said Lindsie, who is the daughter of Todd Chrisley and Teresa Terry. "I know that she is understandably very upset and grieving, and I in no way wanted to make the situation worse than what it already was." Lindsie has had a public falling out with her siblings in recent months, and on a recent episode of the Viall Files podcast last month, Savannah spoke about their estrangement.

"I chose to respect her wishes that she had expressed on that guest spot on Nick Viall's podcast about us not having an involvement in each other's personal lives," Lindsie continued Wednesday. "And just decided that it was best, not only for her, but for me, not to reach out." The Coffee Convos co-host added that she had reached out to other family members "who have been in communication with her and checked that way." She added, "My heart goes out to her as it would to anybody that was in that situation."

Lindsie and her siblings have long feuded publicly, with things coming to a head last month after Lindsie posted a meme on social media referencing her father and his wife Julie Chrisley's current incarceration on tax fraud charges. After receiving a text from her siblings asking that she remove the meme, Lindsie defended the post on the Sept. 21 episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. "I understand emotions are high and everybody doesn't deal with things the same way," she said at the time. "It wasn't meant to be rude. It wasn't meant to be mean."

Lindsie also texted back, "Remove yourself and don't send me text messages about stuff like this. Like, this is a work day-don't have time to deal with this bulls-t," before blocking her siblings temporarily, noting, "It's better to disengage yourself from someone else that seems to be triggering." Just two days after the podcast episode was released, Savannah's ex-fiancé was killed in a Nashville, Tenn. motorcycle crash after running a stop sign and hitting the side of a BMW SUV. Kerdiles was transported to the hospital following the crash, where he died.