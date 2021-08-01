Leland Chapman's Wife Jamie Pilar Posts About 'Respect' After Hawaii Move and Potential Split

✖

Jamie Pilar Chapman, wife of former Dog the Bounty Hunter star Leland Chapman, shared a cryptic Instagram post on Friday about respect amid ongoing speculation about the couple's relationship. Leland recently moved to Hawaii, but Jamie is working in Alabama. Leland, 44, is the son of Duane "Dog" Chapman and his first wife, La Fonda Sue Honeycutt.

Jamie shared a photo of herself wearing a NASA t-shirt, along with a caption listing the definitions of respect. "A feeling of deep admiration for someone or something elicited by their abilities, qualities, or achievements," reads the first definition she shared. As an example of this, she wrote, "People had a lot of respect for Jamie as a human being." The second definition was "Due regard for the feelings, wishes, rights, or traditions of others.⁣" Her example for this reads, "People's lack of respect for Jamie's personal life & feelings." In the end, she told her followers, "Some of you need to learn," adding an upside-down face emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman)

One fan noted Leland's move to Hawaii in a comment on the post, drawing a response from Jamie. "That's what I heard," Jamie replied, adding a shrugging emoji. The fan later asked Jamie if she planned to move with him. "My job is in 'Bama," she replied, adding a smiling emoji.

Speculation about Jamie and Leland breaking up began in September 2020. Fans noticed they were no longer posting photos of each other and Jamie dropped "Leland's wife" from her Instagram bio around that time. She also shared cryptic messages on her Instagram Story. "I know a lot of s— I just don't say s— out of respect," one of the messages read. "But the day you try to disrespect me, I'm slaughtering you. Simple." It was also reported that the two no longer follow each other on Instagram.

On July 24, Leland appeared to confirm he was living in Hawaii. "Back to where it all started. Full circle," he captioned a selfie taken on Hawaii's Big Island. One fan asked him if he was going to live on the island now. "That's what it looks like," the reality star wrote. However, when another fan asked him how long he planned to stay, he was unsure. "I’m not sure yet but it’s starting to look like for good," he wrote.

Leland married Jamie in 2016 and was previously married to Maui Chapman from 1995 to 2005. He first appeared alongside his father on the original Dog the Bounty Hunter series. He also starred in CMT's follow-up show, Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, which co-starred Duane's late wife Beth Chapman. Leland has three children, including daughter Leiah, who was seen in Leland's July 27 Instagram post.

Duane is in the middle of his own scandal. Earlier this year, he was scheduled to star in Dog Unleashed, a show for a streaming platform called Unleashed. The show was canceled days before its premiere after Unleashed Entertainment accused Duane of violating its code of conduct. The company's investigation into the production of Dog Unleashed allegedly found racist and homophobic comments from Duane, as well as "illegal activity" during filming. In early July, Duane claimed he made another show, but there is no word on what program he was referring to.