'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Could Be Heading to Divorce After Big Move

There could soon be a divorce amid Duane "Dog" Chapman's family. His daughter-in-law, Jamie Pilar Chapman, removed "Leland's wife" from her Instagram bio, sparking rumors that she and Chapman's son, Leland Chapman, are heading for a divorce. The former Dog the Bounty Hunter star has also hinted that he is living in Hawaii.

The latest hint that Leland and Jamie are on the outs came just this week when the two unfollowed each other on Instagram, notes AmoMama. On July 24, Leland also shared a photo of himself from Hawaii. "Are you going to live on the Big Island now?" one fan asked him. "That's what it looks like," he replied. Meanwhile, Jamie's latest posts hinted that she was still in Alabama.

Back in September 2020, fans began wondering if Jamie and Leland were getting a divorce or were estranged. Some started noticing that the two had not shared photos of each other on their Instagram pages in months. Jamie also removed "Leland's wife" from her Instagram bio, The Sun reported. As of now, Jamie describes herself only as a "published model," "fitness," and "photographer" in her Instagram bio. However, she still uses the @jamiepchapman handle.

Around the time she dropped "Leland's wife" from her bio, Jamie shared cryptic messages on her Instagrm story. "Stop chasing after people & being the only one trying to fix everything," read one message. "It's mentally and physically exhausting. You have to find peace with whoever comes and goes from your life. Don't be the only one putting in effort because you will lose yourself trying to save someone else." Jamie added her own comment, simply writing, "Truth."

Jamie also shared messages about loyalty and respect. "I know a lot of s— I just don't say s— out of respect," read one message she posted on her Instagram Story. "But the day you try to disrespect me, I'm slaughtering you. Simple." Another message read, "Don't talk to me about loyalty, I'm still here holding secrets for people who are throwing dirt on my name."

Jamie and Leland have not commented on the situation. It does seem that Jamie is still on good terms with at least one other member of the Chapman family though. On Wednesday, Jamie shared a photo of herself with the caption, "My patience with everyone is literally at 1%." Cecily Chapman, the daughter of Chapman's late wife Beth Chapman, showed her support for Jamie. "Damn sis okay!!!!!" Cecily wrote. Jamie responded to Cecily with four kissing emojis. Jamie then shared Cecily's latest Instagrm post in her Instagram Story, adding an "I love you" sticker.