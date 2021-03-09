'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Star Jamie Chapman: See All of Her Stunning Tattoos

Jamie Chapman stands out among her family and the Dog the Bounty Hunter cast thanks to her intricate tattoos. Chapman is distinctive in appearance and personality on the family's reality TV shows, but she typically doesn't stand still long enough for fans to get a look at her tattoos. On Instagram, however, she shows them off with pride. Jamie is married to Duane "Dog" Chapman's son Leland Chapman, and she folds nicely into the family dynamic. She is not the most public of the family members, but she always draws the eye when she shows up on screen. Fans have been been trying to discern her tattoos for years between scenes, sometimes distracting them even from Dog's famously grisly visage. Leland Chapman is Dog's second son from his first marriage to La Fonda Sue Honeycutt. According to Dog's autobiography, he did not even know he had two sons by Honeycutt until they were older -- 11 and 8 years old, respectively. When they grew into their teenage years, they became unruly youths, and Dog was given custody in the hopes of straightening them out. Leland began ditching school as a young man, and he even ran away from home. As a teenager, he joined a gang, and his mother was at her wit's end. When she tried to put him into foster care, Dog opted to take him and his brother in, hoping to stop them from making some of his mistakes and ending up behind bars as he did. The efforts seem to have worked out, as both sons worked with their father as bounty hunters and bail bondsmen. They appeared on his show for years as well, although both left in 2012. However, Leland returned for CMT's Dog and Beth: On the Hunt, and continued to work independently as a bounty hunter and bail bondsman. Leland married Jamie in 2016, and fans were quick to accept her into the fold. A model hailing from California, she is considerably younger than Leland, but that has not stood between them. Here is a look at some of her treasured tattoos.

Chest Piece View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) Any tattoo enthusiast will tell you that the chest-piece is one of the boldest types of ink a person can get, and Jamie Chapman does not disappoint there. The model has a banner of curling script covering most of her upper chest from shoulder to shoulder. The two lines curve downward beneath her collarbone and end perfectly at her shoulders, working into the other tattoos that start there. It is hard to read Chapman's chest-piece, and it may be in a different language, but it gets her personal message across. prevnext

Throat View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) Chapman showed her dedication to tattoos when she got her throat inked from ear to ear. The design is not simple either, with countless dark lines swirling out from a multi-pointed star just over her larynx. The tattoo took several sessions to get done, as evidenced in Chapman's photos showing it in different stages. Along the way, she shared a few memes joking about how painful it is to sit still while the sensitive spot is tattooed. prevnext

Hand View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) Chapman's hands also bear some intricate tattoos, including words, numbers and designs. On her left hand, she has a delicately shaded rose, with script around its petals. On her right, she has a fearsome portrait of a cat. Chapman's fingers bear a few lines of distinct gothic letters, with numbers on the last knuckle of each finger, just below her nails. Their significance is likely known only to her close friends. prevnext

Thighs View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) Chapman has a huge tattoo over each thigh -- words on her left and an image on her right. The left has the same curling gothic script as her hands. "My son," it reads, "here may indeed be torment, but not death." Beside it, high on her hip is a picture-perfect portrait of Wednesday Addams from the Addams Family. On her right thigh, the beautiful design shows a grim reaper with a scythe riding on a horse, with flowers surrounding them. prevnext

Left Arm View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) Chapman's left arm bears a few more portraits with a similar theme. All appear to have vampire-like fangs, with words swirling over their heads like banners. These, are difficult to read on her Instagram posts, but are likely a part of another media reference. prevnext

Right Arm View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) Chapman bears a more simple and timeless design on her right arm, lower down by her wrist. her forearm is almost covered with a floral, mandala-like pattern that bursts out from the center and ends where her hand tattoo begins. The dark ink is possible only through long and painful sessions that can be expensive, so there is no doubt of Chapman's dedication. prevnext

Legs View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＪＡＭＩＥ ＰＩＬＡＲ (@jamiepchapman) In addition to the tattoos on the front of her thighs, Chapman has two more markings on the backs of her legs. They are classic biblical names written in huge, sprawling script: "Cain" and "Abel." This biblical reference is just one of many ways Chapman has shown her interest in spirtuality with her tattoos and personal branding. Even on her Instagram page, she describes herself as "half witch" and "half mortal," and employs biblical symbology in many other designs as well. prevnext