Dog the Bounty Hunter Teases New Show After Cancellations, Racism Allegations

Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman is teasing another production in a new Instagram post. The famous bounty hunter posed next to another man with their arms around each other's shoulders. "Another show in the can !!!!" he wrote in the caption. There's no word yet as to the name of the show or where it will be airing, but the famous host has been hinting at the show for some time on his Instagram page. Fans are clearly excited to potentially see more episodes of Dog on TV, especially considering the recent cancellations of his last two shows. "Let’s go! Can’t wait to see your new episodes! Best wishes Dog, I just bought your 2 books. Can’t wait to read them. I’m reaching out to law enforcement as I want to get into bounty hunting. When I watch your shows, I learn from it. Thank you Dog. God bless you brother. Praying for you," one fan wrote in the comments.

Dog Unleashed was originally scheduled to premiere in April on the new Unleashed Entertainment streaming service, but was canceled before the show could even premiere after an investigation revealed the host violated Unleashed's code of conduct in a long rant of angry tweets. Unleashed Entertainment President and CEO Mike Donovan explained the ordeal in a statement. "Duane Chapman's social media meltdown – which involves outrageous, false personal attacks - seems to be an attempt to distract attention from his contractual and ethical failures that led to the cancellation of Dog Unleashed," it read.

The statement continued: "Our internal investigation confirmed racist and homophobic comments from Mr. Chapman, as well as illegal activity during filming, which Unleashed Entertainment cannot and will not tolerate. These actions forced us to cancel production of the show, and unfortunately, Chapman is now viciously taking out his anger on our employees."

"Unleashed Entertainment stands fully behind its employees and will take legal action should the threats continue," Donovan concluded, possibly referencing Dog's threats toward some of the Unleashed staff saying "just wait till I get a hold of you." In addition to Dog Unleashed reaching cancellation status, Chapman's other series Dog's Most Wanted was also canceled earlier this year –– which was a surprising move from the network considering it was one of the most popular shows on WGN's slate. The series chronicled the final hunts of Dog and his wife Beth Chapman before she sadly died in June 2019 following a battle with cancer.