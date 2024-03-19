Kristen Doute Opens up About Her Motherhood Journey With Boyfriend Luke Broderick (Exclusive)

krKristen Doute is putting her fertility journey out there when it comes to Bravo's new series The Valley. The Vanderpump Rules alum opened up to PopCulture.com about her hopes for motherhood ahead of Tuesday's premiere of the spinoff, revealing that she and boyfriend Luke Broderick are trying for a baby after their previous miscarriage.

Having announced last fall that she had suffered a pregnancy loss, Doute told PopCulture that she and her boyfriend of a year and a half are "trying it again." The Bravo star teased, "You'll see that journey on the show and meeting with our OB and talking about my numbers because I'm very much in geriatric age. Geriatric pregnancy [starts at] 35. ...Luke's almost 33. I just turned 41."

Doute is staying positive, however. "We're really excited and we know that it can happen for us because it has," she said. "So we took a few months to kind of just be, and we've just started trying again. So hopefully it works out sooner than later." Viewers will get to see Doute's fertility journey play out on The Valley, as she joked it was "weird to be at my OB-GYN and have a camera in there."

Returning to The Valley after being fired from Vanderpump Rules in 2020 alongside co-star Stassi Schroeder amid allegations of racism against castmate Faith Stowers, Doute is excited for fans to see who she is now. "I mean, honestly, the thing I'm most excited about of course is for people to know me now and what a big difference that is," the Bravolebrity said.

Doute is also eager to introduce the world to Broderick, revealing that she had to have an "interesting conversation" with him about appearing on reality television when they first started seeing one another. "When Luke and I first met and started casually dating ... we were already discussing talks of The Valley, so it was kind of a thing," she recalled. "We were just falling in love and I had to approach him with this situation of, 'I hate saying this is a done deal if you're not going to be willing to do it, but this is such a big part of my life and something we've worked on for so long that I'm really excited about.'"

While Broderick "definitely had hesitation" and was "very nervous," Doute said he ultimately agreed to film when he learned how important it was to her. "And the only thing I had to promise is that we're not going to raise our child in proper Los Angeles for the rest of our lives," she quipped. "And that was fine with me."

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, on Bravo following Vanderpump Rules at 8 p.m. ET, and episodes will stream the next day on Peacock. On Tuesday, March 26, the series will move to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET.