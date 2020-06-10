'Vanderpump Rules' Cast Reacts to Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute Firings

The Vanderpump Rules cast is still reeling after Bravo announced Tuesday it had fired Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute for their racist actions, as well as newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni after a racist tweet scandal. Several sources told Us Weekly that the rest of the cast, which still includes Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent and James Kennedy, learned of the firings when Variety broke the news.

One insider told Us that the rest of the cast was still processing the news of the firings and were "shocked." They added, "There was still no word to the cast about the plans for starting up filming for next season." Bravo released a statement Tuesday announcing, "Bravo and Evolution Media confirmed today that Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules."

Schroeder and Doute's firing came after the original cast members were revealed to have called the police on former co-star Faith Stowers, who is black, for an incident she was not involved in. In an Instagram Live session last week, Stowers revealed just how poorly she had been treated by the women.

"There was this article on Daily Mail where there was an African American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. They showcased her, and I guess this woman was robbing people. And they [Schroeder and Doute] called the cops and said it was me," Stowers recalled. "It was just funny, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a weave. So they just assumed it would be me, and they called the cops on me."

Both women released apologies on social media, with Doute saying her actions were "not racially driven," but she is now "completely aware of how my privilege blinded me from the reality of law enforcement’s treatment of the black community, and how dangerous my actions could have been to her."

Schroeder also apologized, saying in part, "I am also sorry to anyone else that feels disappointed in me. I am going to continue to look closer at myself and my actions – to take the time to listen, to learn, and to take accountability for my own privilege."

As for Boyens and Caprioni, the new cast members joined Vanderpump Rules for Season 8 in January. Before they appeared on the Bravo show, fans uncovered racist tweets on both the cast members' accounts, including the use of the n-word. During last week's reunion special, Lisa Vanderpump excused both of her employees' past behavior.

"If I fired every one of you that have made mistakes, it doesn’t matter to what degree, probably none of you would have a job," Vanderpump said. "I have never seen any inkling of anything that would make me believe that that’s the beliefs they’re holding now. And if I had, they wouldn’t be working for me."