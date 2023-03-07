'Vanderpump Rules' Alum Kristen Doute May Return Amid Tom Sandoval Cheating Scandal

Vanderpump Rules may see the return of a familiar face amid the current "Scandoval." PEOPLE reported that Kristen Doute, who was fired from the Bravo series in 2020, might return to film as her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, is at the center of a cheating scandal. Doute previously dated Sandoval for years, but their relationship came to an end after she cheated on him with a fellow cast member, Jax Taylor.

In a wild turn of events, Doute has publicly shown her support for Ariana Madix, who just got out of a nearly ten-year relationship with Sandoval after she discovered that he cheated on her with their mutual friend and co-star, Raquel Leviss. As Vanderpump Rules fans will recall, Doute and Madix haven't always been on the best of terms, particularly due to their connection to Sandoval. However, when news broke about this latest cheating situation, Doute expressed that she was "Team Ariana" and later shared a video of herself going over to Madix's place to support her. Considering her history with Sandoval, Vanderpump Rules is thinking about bringing her back to have an on-camera chat with Leviss.

"Vanderpump Rules producers have approached Kristen to come back on the show to talk about this," the insider said. "She's had her fair share of ups and downs with Sandoval over the years, but right now she's completely supporting Ariana." They added, "Kristen has put the show behind her, but she's considering it. It'll depend if Ariana wants her to do it and is comfortable as that's the only way she would ever go back on the show. It's a conversation she and Ariana are having right now. The girls have all been spending time with Ariana."

The Bravo community was shocked to learn on Friday that Sandoval and Madix had broken up after nine years together. Although, the bigger shock came when it was reported that their relationship came to an end after Madix discovered that Sandoval cheated on her with their friend, Leviss. Sandoval and Leviss have allegedly been engaged in a full-blown affair since around July, which just so happens to be when the current season of Vanderpump Rules was filmed. Due to this scandal, Bravo decided to film the fallout for Season 10 even though they already wrapped. Bravo confirmed as much on Monday by posting a photo of James Kennedy, Leviss' ex-fiancé, filming a confessional for an episode that appears to be titled "Scandoval."