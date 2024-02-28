'The Valley': Bravo Announces Premiere Date for 'Vanderpump Rules' Spinoff

Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute are making their way back to Bravo. Tuesday, Bravo released a first look at the new Vanderpump Rules spinoff The Valley, which brings back the controversial alums for a new look inside their lives premiering Tuesday, March 19.

The Valley follows married couple Taylor and Cartwright after they've traded their lives at SUR for a life with their young son Cruz, whom they welcomed in April 2021. Doute, meanwhile, is looking to join them in parenthood as she tries to conceive a child with boyfriend Luke Broderick.

"The concrete jungle, the hardcore city life, that's for when you're in your 20s. But, I'm 40 now, the Valley is where I need to be," Doute says in the trailer of her move to Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley. "It's nice to have a lot of friends around us who are kind of in the same phase of their life," Cartwright added, referencing the other couples also starring on the show – Danny and Nia Booko, Jesse and Michelle Lally, and Jason and Janet Caperna.

Jesse and Michelle go way back with Taylor, as Jesse became friends with the Bravo star back in their New York modeling days. Today, Jesse and Michelle are luxury real estate brokers who are also raising their 3-year-old daughter in the Valley. Danny and Nia are also friends with Taylor and Cartwright, and Doute considers the parents of three kids under 2 "couple goals."

Finally, Jason and Janet are friends of Taylor, Cartwright and Doute from their West Hollywood days who are still dealing with the early days of new parenthood. "Me and Janet talk, like, every single day, she's always just, like, good energy to me," Cartwright says as the trailer shows an emotional Janet telling Jason that she wants to cry every single day.

Also joining the Bravo squad are friends Jasmine and Zack, who may not be married or parents, but are along for the ride with their friends. "It's like Lord of the Flies over there," Zack jokes. "All of these people move to the Valley, get a house, pop out a couple of kids and then think they're so grown up. But these people don't grow up."

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.