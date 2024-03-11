'The Valley' Trailer Teases Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Marriage Problems

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwirght's marital issues are taking the spotlight on The Valley, Bravo's new Vanderpump Rules spinoff set to premiere Tuesday, March 19. In a new trailer, which premiered Monday, March 11, Taylor and Cartwright go head-to-head over issues of attraction and growing their family ahead of Cartwright's Feb. 29 announcement that they had separated.

"I have a beautiful son. I got a beautiful bar," Taylor tells Vanderpump Rules pal Tom Schwartz in the new trailer. "I got money in the bank." Schwartz, who split from wife Katie Maloney in 2022, quips, "It's only a matter of time before you're going to be living with me. Divorced and miserable."

Cartwright, meanwhile, is having "baby fever" when it comes to her desire to have a second child with her husband, but Taylor is happy having just 2-year-old son Cruz at home. "Bringing in another human being, it's worrisome for me," Taylor tells an agitated Cartwright, who fires back, "I live for my kid."

Cartwright also confesses to her friends in the trailer that she feels like her husband is no longer "attracted" to her and that they "don't have sex ever," as rumors of Taylor's alleged infidelity get a brief mention. In another moment, the couple gets into an intense argument in front of their friends, with Cartwright shouting, "You're my husband and you're trying to make me look like I'm a bad person! F-k you!" Taylor tells his friends after his wife storms out, "She has [a] f-king problem."

On Feb. 29, Cartwright announced that she and Taylor were living separately after a "particularly rough year" on their When Reality Hits podcast. "Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she continued. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," the Bravolebrity continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. ...I'm taking one day at a time. I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

The Valley premieres Tuesday, March 19 following a new episode of Vanderpump Rules before moving to its regular timeslot of 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 26. Episodes stream the next day on Peacock.