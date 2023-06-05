Kim Zolciak Urges Fans to Stop Shopping at Her Former Business After Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak is urging her fans to avoid shopping at her business, Biermann's Closet, while her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann continues. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star plans to create a new website and is allegedly "locked out" of the business. Biermann's attorney denied that the former NFL player was handling the business any differently than he was before.

"Please do not purchase from Biermanns Closet at this time until further notice. Thank you," Zolciak wrote in an Instagram Story post on May 31. "I will be setting up a new website for all things Kim and kids."

The next day, a source told Page Six Zolciak did not have access to the business. "Kim has no access and is locked out," the source said. "So she wants to start a new shop with complete autonomy."

Biermann denied he was doing anything differently than he had before. "Biermann's Closet is a family business; Kim designated the items to be sold and Kroy insured that items were listed on the site and delivered to the customer," his lawyer, Marlys Bergstrom, told Us Weekly on June 2. "Until recently there had been little activity on the site. However, since the divorce, there has been some traffic, and some items have been sold; one being a wig. These are wigs that Kim designated and approved were to be sold on the site; they hadn't attracted any attention until recently."

"Kroy was just doing what he had always done; he managed the actual logistics of the site and ensured that all items purchased were recorded, processed, and shipped," Bergstrom continued. The attorney explained that Biermann has been "integrally involved" in the business since it started. He "built the website, set up Shopify, set up affiliate marketing for the site with tracking links, took and posted pictures, wrote product descriptions, received, fulfilled, processed and shipped orders," Bergstrom said.

Zolciak started selling some of her famous wigs on Biermann's Closet in the weeks before she told fans to stop shopping there. Two wigs listed at $2,750 have already sold, as have two wigs listed at $1,500. The "Kim's Closet" section of the site includes a Chanel acrylic suitcase bag for $12,000, a 2015 Burberry runway dress for $750, and a vintage Gucci dress for $6,000. A Chanel dress was listed at $10,000, but the price was recently slashed in half.

The former Bravo star filed for divorce from Biermann last month, listing April 30 as her date of separation. The former couple are reportedly still living in the same Georgia mansion, and allegedly owe the IRS more than $1 million in unpaid taxes. The divorce proceedings have quickly turned ugly, with Biermann asking the judge to order Zolciak to undergo a mental evaluation for exhibiting "very troubling behavior" in the months before their divorce filing. Zolciak wants the judge to order Biermann to take drug tests.

Biermann also claimed Zolciak punched him during an argument the day before she filed for divorce. Police were called to their Georgia home in response to a domestic dispute report, according to a May 4 police report obtained by Page Six. The argument was allegedly over Zolciak locking away her designer purses, jewelry, and passport in a safe to keep Biermann from accessing them. She claimed they were premarital assets, but Biermann claimed they weren't and wanted to sell some of the items to pay off her bills. When Biermann led police to the safe, they allegedly saw the purses were missing. Biermann told police Zolciak allegedly punched him in the back of the head during another altercation over the property but declined to press charges.