Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Has 'RHOA' Fans in Shock

By Brenda Alexander

More information is coming out about The Real Housewives of Alum Kim Zolciak's divorce from NFL alum Kroy Biermann. After nearly 12 years of marriage, they filed separate divorce documents, and it's less than amicable. Zolciak is seeking child support and alimony, as well as joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their four minor children. Biermann on the other hand wants it all: the kids, the marital property, their tax debt to be solely Zolciak's, and spousal support and child support. In the meantime, the couple remains in the same household until further decisions are made. The filing came the same day media outlets reported on their $1.1 million tax debt, and two months after their Georgia home was rescued from the auction block amid foreclosure. 

Bravo fans watched their love blossom from Season 3 of RHOA. They later chronicled their close-knit family life on their eight-season spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. Both have unfollowed one another on social media, and changed their Instagram bios. And fans are still reacting to the news. 

Words come back to bite

The former cigarette-smoking mother of six became infamous for telling her co-stars they were jealous of her marriage and family, and she constantly bragged about their alleged lavish lifestyle. Wonder what her former co-stars think now.

prevnext

She'll be back on TV in no time

The divorce news became public just a day after Season 15 of RHOA premiered. With financial troubles mounting and her spinoff show axed, there's a pretty good chance that Zolciak will return to the franchise next season. She reportedly was pitched for Utlimate Girls Trip but declined before filing for divorce.

prevnext

Loyalty wasn't enough

Kroy and Kim were like velcro. He was joined at her hip. In her final seasons of RHOA, she didn't film without him nearby. His family was even against their nuptials, leading to their estrangement. Some fans are shocked it ended this way.

prevnext

Race to the courthouse

Apparently, Kroy is the one who planned to file the paperwork first, but Kim allegedly beat him to the punch. He's not playing nice either.

prevnext

Keeping up with the Jones'

Many believe their money troubles are what caused such a drift. Fellow Bravo alum Bethenney Frankel couldn't agree more. She also says the estranged couple isn't owed any privacy as they've flaunted their love for the past decade-plus.

prevnext

Not the only 'RHOA' divorce to chronicle

Kim is in good company. Other current cast members and former cast members who are newly divorced or in the process of include Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Drew Sidora. Why not bring them all back for a front-row seat to the drama.

prev
0comments

Related:

Start the Conversation

of