Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Has 'RHOA' Fans in Shock

More information is coming out about The Real Housewives of Alum Kim Zolciak's divorce from NFL alum Kroy Biermann. After nearly 12 years of marriage, they filed separate divorce documents, and it's less than amicable. Zolciak is seeking child support and alimony, as well as joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their four minor children. Biermann on the other hand wants it all: the kids, the marital property, their tax debt to be solely Zolciak's, and spousal support and child support. In the meantime, the couple remains in the same household until further decisions are made. The filing came the same day media outlets reported on their $1.1 million tax debt, and two months after their Georgia home was rescued from the auction block amid foreclosure.

Bravo fans watched their love blossom from Season 3 of RHOA. They later chronicled their close-knit family life on their eight-season spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. Both have unfollowed one another on social media, and changed their Instagram bios. And fans are still reacting to the news.