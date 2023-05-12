Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Divorce Has 'RHOA' Fans in Shock
More information is coming out about The Real Housewives of Alum Kim Zolciak's divorce from NFL alum Kroy Biermann. After nearly 12 years of marriage, they filed separate divorce documents, and it's less than amicable. Zolciak is seeking child support and alimony, as well as joint legal custody and primary physical custody of their four minor children. Biermann on the other hand wants it all: the kids, the marital property, their tax debt to be solely Zolciak's, and spousal support and child support. In the meantime, the couple remains in the same household until further decisions are made. The filing came the same day media outlets reported on their $1.1 million tax debt, and two months after their Georgia home was rescued from the auction block amid foreclosure.
Bravo fans watched their love blossom from Season 3 of RHOA. They later chronicled their close-knit family life on their eight-season spinoff, Don't Be Tardy. Both have unfollowed one another on social media, and changed their Instagram bios. And fans are still reacting to the news.
Words come back to bite
“8 years in the NFL, 20 MILLION, I think he’s okay bïtch.” Kim Zolciak has now filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann after foreclosure and $1M owed in taxes. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/9fL2jrNK72— RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) May 8, 2023
The former cigarette-smoking mother of six became infamous for telling her co-stars they were jealous of her marriage and family, and she constantly bragged about their alleged lavish lifestyle. Wonder what her former co-stars think now.prevnext
She'll be back on TV in no time
Kim Zolciak filing for divorce from Kroy the morning after the RHOA premiere pic.twitter.com/1dSYxB9Hg1— bravo by betches (@bravobybetches) May 8, 2023
The divorce news became public just a day after Season 15 of RHOA premiered. With financial troubles mounting and her spinoff show axed, there's a pretty good chance that Zolciak will return to the franchise next season. She reportedly was pitched for Utlimate Girls Trip but declined before filing for divorce.prevnext
Loyalty wasn't enough
Kim Zolciak has filed for divorce from Kroy Biermann? That is shocking! He was her wig curler, wig maker, her valet, he even did her makeup. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/N9JQMMpCvp— RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) May 8, 2023
Kroy and Kim were like velcro. He was joined at her hip. In her final seasons of RHOA, she didn't film without him nearby. His family was even against their nuptials, leading to their estrangement. Some fans are shocked it ended this way.prevnext
Race to the courthouse
So Kroy was the one who filed for divorce and NOT Kim Zolciak.
He is seeking:
-Sole custody of the 4 minor kids.— RO ALMIGHTY ✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) May 10, 2023
-Wants to be awarded temporary & permanent alimony
-Child support
-Requesting temporary & permanent use of marital residence #RHOA pic.twitter.com/plEoI6ok6l
Apparently, Kroy is the one who planned to file the paperwork first, but Kim allegedly beat him to the punch. He's not playing nice either.prevnext
Keeping up with the Jones'
Leave it to Bethenny to MENTION IT ALL!!! ☕
When it comes to the Kim & Kroy'a divorce debacle, the former #RHONY ain't tellin' nothing but truths! What are YOUR thoughts?#RHOA #dontbetardy pic.twitter.com/j57cLDycxn— Mr. Mention It All 😄📺🇯🇲 🏳️🌈 (@MrMentionItAll) May 11, 2023
Many believe their money troubles are what caused such a drift. Fellow Bravo alum Bethenney Frankel couldn't agree more. She also says the estranged couple isn't owed any privacy as they've flaunted their love for the past decade-plus.prevnext
Not the only 'RHOA' divorce to chronicle
Kim is in good company. Other current cast members and former cast members who are newly divorced or in the process of include Cynthia Bailey, Eva Marcille, and Drew Sidora. Why not bring them all back for a front-row seat to the drama.prev