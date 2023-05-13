'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak Reportedly Owes Over a Million in Unpaid Taxes Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak has a lot she's dealing with. News of her and her now-estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, filing for divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage broke on May 8. And things are already ugly. The former RHOA star wants primary physical and joint legal custody of their four minor children. She also wants spousal support and child support. But Biermann is gunning for more. He wants the rights to their marital home, physical and legal custody of their four minor children, child and spousal support, and for their debts to be solely Zolciak's responsibility. The latter is shocking considering rumors of the former couple being in dire financial stress have run rampant for the past few years. Their marital mansion was up for auction in March 2023 before being saved at the 11th hour. And just hours before news of the split came, multiple outlets reported the couple owe $1.1 million to the IRS. And Biermann doesn't want to pay.

TMZ reports they owe unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018 -- they also owe the state of Georgia $15K for unpaid taxes for 2018. The IRS bill was reportedly the final straw, leading to the divorce filing. The two are said to be still living under the same roof for the time being.

Sources told Us Weekly of the financial stress, "The financial burdens have been a strain on their relationship. Between the tax debt and other financial stresses, it's been difficult. The tax debt was the straw that broke the camel's back in their marriage."

While the financial issues have been known, the divorce filing came as a shock to their circle of friends. "Kim's friends were shocked to find out that she and Kroy had marital issues and were getting a divorce," a separate source exclusively revealed. "It was something she really kept hidden, even from her inner circle of friends."