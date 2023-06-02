Kroy Biermann Claims Kim Zolciak Punched Him Before Divorce

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak allegedly had a physical confrontation before they divorced. According to a police report obtained by Page Six, the former NFL player claimed Zolciak punched him in the head the day before he filed for divorce from her. Based on a police report dated May 4, according to the outlet, officers from the Milton Police Department responded to the Georgia house after the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star reported a domestic dispute to officers. The police report alleges that Zolciak told them that Biermann locked her designer purses, jewelry, and passport in a safe, then hid the key away from her. During the investigation, Zolciak stated to police that the items, worth an estimated $175,000, were premarital assets, while Biermann claimed that they were marital property, with the motive of liquidating them to pay off her bills. Page Six reports that Biermann led cops to the basement and opened the safe, but no purses were found inside. Instead, police found Zolciak's passport in a Louis Vuitton case, which was handed over to police. Additionally, the police report states that Biermann told cops that the former couple got into an argument about the items in question, and in the end, she punched him in the back of the head. Biermann declined to press charges despite producing a recording of the alleged altercation, the outlet reported.

In the minutes that followed, Zolciak, 45, asked the officers to stay with her while she loaded a number of items, such as handbags and glasses, into her car. After spending over an hour with the pair, the police observed them engage in numerous disagreements throughout their time together. Police assert that Biermann, 37, filmed Zolciak packing the car and called his attorney on speaker phone to explain the concept of marital property. Officers asked Biermann and Zolciak several times to remain civil due to the presence of their four minor children, including Kroy Jr. (KJ), 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. It was reported that after the police had left, Biermann called the police and complained that Zolciak was using his credit card. When they contacted Zolciak, she told them she had used a card linked to a shared account to purchase gas. The former Atlanta Housewife said that the retired football player hadn't worked in seven years, with the money in the account he was referring to having been recently placed there from her cosmetic company, KAB Cosmetics. The following day, the day that Biermann filed for divorce, Zolciak called the same cops again, claiming that he had locked her out of their primary bedroom, which was where she kept her medication, insisting that she needed access to it. Biermann told them he had left her medication in the hallway when they contacted him.

Zolciak recently filed for divorce from former husband Biermann after they were married for 11 years. Following the filing, Zolciak requested that Biermann be drug tested. Entertainment Tonight obtained documents claiming Zolciak has seen Biermann "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for her children's safety and well-being, including Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9. Zolciak has requested a five-panel hair follicle drug screening at Biermann's expense and asked that he refrain from cutting or removing any hair until the drug screening is completed. They have scheduled a status hearing for their divorce on July 11. In the course of the marriage, Biermann has also claimed that Zolciak had a "very troubling" gambling problem that accelerated in the months leading up to their divorce and that the issue carried on during their marriage. The man claims that Zolciak can't care for their children properly because she is so consumed by online gambling. In his court filing, he also included a joint bank account statement from April, showing that over $127,000 had been deposited at the beginning of the month, but by the end, there was only $760 left in the account. Reports of the couple's split followed news claiming they owe the IRS more than $1 million in taxes, interest, and penalties.