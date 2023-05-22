Kroy Biermann Alleges Estranged Wife Kim Zolciak Showing 'Very Troubling Behavior' Amid Divorce

Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak's divorce took another ugly turn with his latest court filing. Biermann, 37, asked a judge to order Zolciak, 44, to undergo a mental evaluation. The former NFL player claims his estranged wife showed "very troubling behavior" that became increasingly worrisome in the months leading up to the divorce. Zolciak filed for divorce earlier this month, seeking to end their 11-year marriage.

Biermann claims Zolciak told him she was spending too much time and money on online gambling and other games of chance, according to new legal documents TMZ obtained on Monday. He claims her "compulsion" left their family financially ruined. He believes gambling is even taking her away from properly caring for their four minor children and is concerned for their well-being.

Biermann believes a psych evaluation of Zolciak is the best for their children. He believed her alleged gambling problem may be tied to mental health issues like "depression, anxiety, narcissistic personality disorder, bipolar disorder or ADHD," according to TMZ. Hours before news of their divorce filing broke, TMZ reported that Biermann and Zolciak owed the IRS $1.1 million in unpaid taxes from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also reportedly owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes for 2018.

In one of her court filings, Zolciak asked the judge to order Biermann to take drug tests. She claims she is afraid for their children's safety because he allegedly smokes marijuana. She wants Biermann to take a five-panel hair follicle drug screen and asked the judge to order him not to cut his hair until the screening is completed, TMZ reported on May 17.

Zolciak, who rose to fame on Bravo's The Real Housewives of Atlanta, filed for divorce from Biermann earlier this month. She listed April 30 as the date of separation and noted the marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." In Biermann's petition for divorce, he asked for sole legal and physical custody of their four children. Zolciak is seeking sole physical custody and only wants Biermann to have visitation rights.

The estranged couple is reportedly still living together at their Georgia estate. This is the same mansion that went into foreclosure in February. An auction was scheduled for March, but it was canceled for undisclosed reasons. The two bought the home in 2012 for $880,000. It is now reportedly valued at between $2.5 million and $2.66 million.

Zolciak and Biermann are parents to Kroy Jagger, 11; Kash Kade, 10; and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Zolciak also has two daughters from previous relationships, Ariana, 21, and Brielle, 26. Biermann adopted Brielle and Ariana, and they took his last name. Zolciak starred on RHOA from 2008 to 2012 and 2017-2018.