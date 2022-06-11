Kim Zolciak-Biermann Sends Nene Leakes Warning Amid Leakes Bravo Lawsuit

✖

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has a problem with the claims her former friend Nene Leakes mentions regarding her in Leakes' workplace discrimination lawsuit against Bravo. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is alleging that the network fostered a toxic work environment by allowing Zolciak-Biermann, the only white cast member on the show, to get away with making remarks and engaging in behavior deemed racist. Though Zolciak-Biermann is not listed as a defendant in the suit, Leakes lists several instances in which she claims she and other co-stars were subjected to Zolciak-Biermann's behavior.

For the first time, Zolciak-Biermann, 44, is making her feelings about the ordeal known. In an upcoming episode of OWN's The Nightcap with Carlos King, she hints that a potential retaliatory lawsuit will come. "[NeNe] knows what she's saying is not true in regards to me," Zolciak-Biermann said in a preview clip of the episode. "That's ridiculous, and she knows it. I'll deal with her when she's done with them. You can't say things that aren't true and try to defame somebody."

It's not the first time the Don't Be Tardy star has threatened legal action against Leakes. Amid one of their never-ending feuds, Leakes accused her co-star and her family of being racist after Zolciak-Biermann shared a video recording of her daughter in the bathroom of Leakes' home showing bugs crawling around.

In the text she shared with her co-stars, she accused Leakes of "living in a roast nest," sparking RoachGate. Zolciak-Biermann denied she was racist and claimed she obtained legal counsel against her former friend.

The two made up again, with Zolciak-Biermann supporting Leakes amid the death of her longtime husband Gregg. But it appears this lawsuit has put a damper on things.

Leakes has not been on the show since the conclusion of Season 12. She alleges she was phased off the show and offered a lower contract to return the following season, which she denies. Now, she's accusing Bravo honcho Ancy Cohen of blacklisting her.

Other RHOA stars say their experiences differ from Leakes. Some insiders allege that Leakes grew increasingly difficult to work with over the years, noting her ending filming earlier than scheduled or not showing at all.