'RHOA' Alum Kim Zolciak and Husband Kroy Biermann Reportedly Split

Former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Kroy Biermann. The move comes amid reports the estranged couple owes over $1 million in unpaid taxes. Zolciak, 44, and Biermann, 37, married in 2011, and have four children together.

Zolciak listed April 30 as the date of separation, according to legal documents obtained by TMZ. She claimed the marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." She is seeking primary physical custody of their children and joint legal custody. She is also seeking spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

Hours before news of the divorce broke, TMZ reported that Zolciak and Biermann owed the IRS over $1.1 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties from 2013, 2017, and 2018. They also owe the state of Georgia $15,000 in unpaid taxes from 2018.

In February, the former couple's Alpharetta, Georgia mansion was in foreclosure, reports TMZ. Truist Bank hired a law firm to handle the foreclosure. They bought the home in 2012 for $880,000 and it was heavily featured on RHOA and Don't Be Tardy. It is now estimated to be worth between $2.5 million and $2.66 million. Truist Bank reportedly started foreclosure proceedings in August after the couple defaulted on their mortgage. The auction was scheduled for March 7, but it was canceled for undisclosed reasons.

The foreclosure situation was a "misunderstanding," a source close to Zolciak told PEOPLE in late February. "She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," the source explained. "She's not moving." Zolciak never publicly commented on the situation, but she continued sharing Instagram Story posts from the home. Over the weekend, she even shared a video of the property's private basketball court.

Zolciak was previously married to Daniel Toce from 2001 to 2003. She met Bierman, a former Atlanta Falcons player, at a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010. They married in November 2011 and are parents to Kroy Jagger, 11; Kash Kade, 10; and 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren. Zolciak and Toce are parents to Ariana, 21. Zolciak is also mom to Brielle, 26. Bierman adopted Brielle and Ariana, and they took his last name.

Zolciak was one of the original stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2008. She left the series in 2012, but returned briefly in 2017 and 2018 as a "friend of the housewives." She also starred in her own spinoff series, Don't Be Tardy, which ran from 2012 to 2020. In 2018, Zolciak said she would never appear on RHOA again, telling TMZ it was "too much stress."