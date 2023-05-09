Kim Zolciak and Estranged Husband Kroy Biermann Reportedly Still Living Together Despite Divorce Filing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's marriage may be done, but the estranged couple is reportedly still living together under the same roof with their four younger kids. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her former NFL player ex both continue to live in the Georgia mansion that went into foreclosure back in February, according to legal documents obtained Tuesday by TMZ, and it's unclear when the two will live there together amid financial and divorce proceedings.

News broke Monday that the Bravo star filed to divorce her husband of 11 years, as she wrote in the divorce docs that her marriage was "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Zolciak is seeking joint legal custody and primary physical custody of her children with Biermann – 9-year-old twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, plus sons Kash Kade, 10, and Kroy Jagger, 11. She has also asked for spousal support and the restoration of her maiden name.

While RHOA fans were shocked by the divorce news, a friend of the Don't Be Tardy star told PEOPLE that Zolciak had been planning her split from Biermann for "a long time," but had not told anyone about those plans, including her family members. "She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark," the friend added.

Zolciak and Biermann's financial struggles certainly contributed, as the couple currently owes the IRS more than $1.1 million. "The money has been a huge issue," their friend said. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them." Another insider confirmed that money played a role in the end of their marriage, adding that the two are currently not cordial with one another. "There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," the source said. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."

It hasn't been easy for the "tight-knit family," Zolciak's friend noted, which also includes the reality personality's older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, who were adopted by Biermann in 2013. Real Housewives of Atlanta fans watched as Zolciak and Biermann met at a charity event in May 2010, and the two tied the knot less than two years later on their spinoff Don't Be Tardy.