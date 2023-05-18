Kim Zolciak Makes Drug Allegations Against Kroy Biermann, Demands Testing

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's divorce is heating up. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum is requesting that the court order her estranged husband to undergo drug testing, claiming that she's seen the former NFL player "smoking marijuana" and has "serious concerns" for the well-being of their children – Kroy, 11, Kash, 10, and twins, Kaia and Kane, 9.

Zolciak, who is also mother to older daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, is requesting that Biermann undergo drug testing at his own expense, including a five-panel hair follicle drug screening, according to documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight. The Bravo alum is also requesting that her ex not remove any of his hair until that screening can be completed. The former couple has a status hearing set for their divorce on July 11.

Both Zolciak and Biermann filed for divorce on May 5, with the former athlete writing that he and his ex are in a "bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation." Biermann is asking for temporary and permanent sole legal and sole physical custody of the couple's minor children, as well as child support and permanent possession of his and Zolciak's home. Biermann is also asking that all debts and obligations incurred during the course of the marriage be divided equally – as the couple currently owes the IRS more than $1.1 million.

Zolciak, meanwhile, is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody of the children, as well as child support. She is also asking to be awarded alimony, saying that she is "dependent upon Kroy" for financial "support and maintenance." While the Don't Be Tardy couple's divorce might have come as a shock to Bravo fans, a friend of Zolciak told PEOPLE that she had been planning her split from Biermann for "a long time," but had not told anyone. "She didn't tell anyone, even [her] friends were kept in the dark," the friend added.

Zolciak and Biermann's financial struggles were a "huge issue," their friend added. "The million-dollar tax [payment] was just way too much pressure on them." Another insider confirmed it was money issues that broke the couple up. "There's no cheating on either side. The money has a lot to do with the split, but there were other factors," the source said. "He's been managing [the family] for a long time, so he technically did have a job. They're not on good terms right now."